Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands

A man who disappeared on the same mountain as actor Julian Sands has been found, while the star remains missing.

Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy Tuesday afternoon, more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Chung sustained "a leg injury" and various "weather-related injuries" while missing, but managed to walk out with some help from the crew, per the release.

Afterward, police said the victim was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The search is still on for Sands, 65, of North Hollywood, who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago on Jan. 13.

The sheriff's office said "numerous ground and air search efforts" have been conducted, but officials have not been able to locate the Ocean's Thirteen actor or any evidence of his whereabouts.

Adverse ground and weather conditions have continued to complicate the search, according to the officials.

The sheriff's department previously warned hikers about the "extremely dangerous" conditions on the mountain. On Tuesday, the office reiterated to the public to "avoid hazardous mountainous areas" at this time, including Mount Baldy.

"Many hikers, experienced or novice, underestimate the steep terrain, unpredictable weather, and high winds that present themselves in our mountain areas," they said in Tuesday's press release.

"When combined," they added, "these circumstances and conditions place the hiker, SAR volunteers, and Sheriff's personnel at risk during these dangerous search and rescue missions."

Between 2017 and 2022, search and rescue teams executed 233 missions and searched for more than 27,000 hours on Mount Baldy alone, according to the sheriff's department. Eight victims died.

In the last four weeks, search-and-rescue teams have responded to 14 missions on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area. Among the victims are are two hikers who died after they were injured in a fall.