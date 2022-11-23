Missing Hiker, 20, Found Dead amid Snowy, Windy Conditions on New Hampshire Mountainside: 'A Tragedy'

Emily Sotelo, a sophomore at Vanderbilt University, was found dead on Wednesday morning

Published on November 23, 2022 07:14 PM
Emily Sotelo
Photo: NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division

The body of a missing Vanderbilt student was discovered Wednesday, days after she was last seen leaving for a campground over the weekend.

Emily Sotelo was reported missing on Sunday after she didn't return from a trip to Lafayette Place Campground, according to a post from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief. She planned to hike in the area.

On Wednesday, search teams discovered the 20-year-old's body just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette, an update to the organization's Facebook page announced.

"Emily had departed on a solo hike of Franconia Ridge on the morning of November 20th," a statement from NH Fish and Game Conservation said. "When Emily had not returned at the planned time a family member notified NH Fish and Game."

"Due to the harsh weather conditions a search commenced Sunday evening and thru the night. Searchers were hampered by high winds, cold temperatures and blowing snow," they added. "Searchers spent the next two days looking for Emily and Tuesday afternoon tracks and items belonging to Emily were located at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook. A plan was made to concentrate the search effort in this area on Wednesday when ground searchers located her body at 11:15 AM."

NH Fish and Game Conservation said a New Hampshire National Guard helicopter was called to help extract Sotelo's body from the mountain.

Officials did not release additional information about what led to Sotelo's death. NH Fish and Game Conservation Maj. David Walsh seemed to imply weather conditions may have played a part.

"The biggest lessons learned in a tragedy like this is when you're hiking in New Hampshire, especially in the White Mountains, be prepared for the unexpected," Walsh told news station WMUR.

"Be prepared with knowledge. Know the weather conditions. Dress for the weather conditions. Have extra clothes. Have extra food, water," he continued. "Have a headlamp, map, a compass."

RELATED VIDEO: Hiker Falls from Ledge and Dies One Day After Posting Dramatic Cliffside Instagram Photo

According to NBC affiliate WSMV, Sotelo was majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology at Vanderbilt.

Per the news station, the university emailed a list of resources for students "in need of support" following Sotelo's death.

