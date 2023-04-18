Missing Father of 4 Found Dead Inside Van Submerged in Kentucky River: 'Our Hearts Are With the Family'

Craig Tomasetti, 47, who went missing on Thursday, was found dead on Tuesday morning, police said

By Laura Barcella
Published on April 18, 2023 01:59 PM
Missing man, Craig Tomasetti, who was found dead in his car submerged in a lake
Photo: Covington Police Department

After days of searching, a missing Kentucky father of four has been found dead, according to police.

Craig Tomasetti, 47, was found "deceased at 12:29 a.m. after search crews located his van submerged in the Licking River near the Locust Pike Park boat ramp," the Covington Police Department shared in an update on Tuesday morning.

"Our hearts are with the family during this tragically difficult time," they added. "We ask everyone to please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one."

Additional details about his death were not immediately shared. An investigation by police and the Kenton County Coroner's Office is ongoing.

Tomasetti was reported missing on Thursday after he failed to pick up his daughter from soccer practice, according to CBS affiliate WWL-TV.

Police said at the time that "his family is concerned he may be a danger to himself."

His sister-in-law, Courtney Tomasetti, CBS and The CW affiliate WKRC-TV that before he disappeared, he had visited his parents.

"He was having some concerns, didn't say what, that he wanted to talk to his father about. Dad was at golf and wasn't home," she told the outlet. "He took off, and his cellphone has been turned off ever since then."

In a social media post, Courtney wrote that "this is very out of character and as you can imagine we are sick over it."

Missing man, Craig Tomasetti, who was found dead in his car submerged in a lake
Craig Tomasetti. Covington Police Department

As search efforts continued on Monday, using cell phone data, police began their search near Locust Pike, per NBC affiliate WLWT.

"We ask anyone that lives in/near this area to check their property for him or his vehicle," police wrote on social media.

In their statement on Tuesday, police thanked local officials as well as "the public for their tireless efforts in helping the family find Craig."

"Without their partnerships, he could not have been found as quickly as he was," they wrote.

A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of his wife and children.

"While we cannot ever fill the emptiness, sadness, and overwhelming heartbreak being felt by the children, we can at least try to alleviate some of the financial burden they will be experiencing," read a message on the page, which has raised over $18,000.

