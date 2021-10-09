3-Year-Old Texas Boy Found Alive 4 Days After Going Missing: 'Happy Day'

"We were just running on prayers, four-wheel drive and overdrive, to be honest with you," Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said in a news conference on Saturday

A 3-year-old boy that went missing four days ago has been found alive, authorities confirm.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said in a news conference on Saturday morning that Christopher Ramirez was found about five miles from where he was said to have gone missing in Plantersville, Texas.

Sowell called it "a happy day" for everyone that had been "hoping and praying" to find the boy safe following the exhaustive search.

"We were just running on prayers, four-wheel drive and overdrive, to be honest with you, because we had nothing else," the sheriff told reporters.

Texas EquuSearch, which assisted in the search for Ramirez, also shared a photo of the boy in his mother's arms in the back of a car on Facebook.

Sowell said a citizen called in around 11:15 a.m. with a tip regarding the boy's location. Ramirez was found in a wooded area near the reported sighting a short time later.

Ramirez was last seen Wednesday afternoon chasing a neighbor's family dog into nearby woods, KBTX reported. He and his family had recently returned home after selling food and drinks at a roadside location.

The boy was "a happy 3-year-old" when he was located by rescuers, Sowell told reporters. He was taken to Texas Children's Hospital with his mother to get checked out.

"He was smiling and drinking water and was in good shape," Sowell said of Ramirez's condition upon being found.

Grimes County Lieutenant James Ellis and Constable Blake Jarvis were overcome with emotion after Ramirez was found on Saturday. Ellis told KAGS-TV that no one gave up "at any point in time."

"I think we have to praise our Lord because my faith kept me committed," Ellis told the outlet, adding that "we had faith that we were going to find this child."

"If you don't believe in a miracle, or believe in God, this is the prime example that miracles do exist," Jarvis added.