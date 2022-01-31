While pursuing law, Kryst also competed in pageants and was eventually crowned Miss USA 2019. Kryst said that her mother, April Simpkins, who was crowned Mrs. North Carolina US in 2002, was the one who inspired her to enter competitions.

"When she won, I was maybe 11, and that was meaningful to me," Kryst said in an interview with the Charlotte Observer in November 2020 of her mom, who was the second Black woman to earn the title. "I remember sitting in the auditorium and watching her win and watching her clean up all these awards. And then, when I went to school, all my classmates started asking me for autograph cards from my mom."

"I was in middle school, and I was in a really awkward stage," Kryst continued. "I didn't have a lot of friends, I was a nerdy weird kid who just liked to read during class, and it was so cool that people knew my name because of my mom. And so from that moment, I knew I was going to compete at some point in time."