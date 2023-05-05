Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident

The model was reportedly on a life support machine before it was turned off on Thursday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 11:22 PM
Miss Universe Australia Finalist Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident

The pageant world is mourning the loss of Sienna Weir, a 2022 Miss Universe Australia finalist who died on Thursday at 23.

The model was reportedly riding at Windsor Polo Grounds on April 2 when her horse took a fall. Weir was on life support at Sydney's Westmead Hospital after facing "fatal injuries" during the horse-riding accident, explains the New York Post.

Her agency, Scoop Management, confirmed the news of her passing by sharing an Instagram video filled with modeling pictures of Weir with the caption, "Forever in our hearts 🕊🤍."

Her boyfriend, Tom Bull, also confirmed the news. "We loved with a love that was more than love," he told The US Sun.

The Miss Universe Organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Miss Universe Australia Finalist Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident
Sienna Weir/instagram

Weir spoke candidly about her passion for horse riding in an interview with Gold Coast Magazine in September, explaining that she had been horse-riding since she was three years old.

"Although I've lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was three years old and can't imagine my life without it," she revealed. "I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend."

During the interview, Weir explained that she had recently graduated from Sydney University with a double degree in English literature and psychology. She hoped to move to London to work on her career and spend time with her family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Weir's last Instagram post, shared on February 13, is filled with loving messages from her friends and followers.

One Instagram user wrote, "Rest in peace my friend. Will miss you." Another added, "Taken from the world far too soon! RIP Sienna😢." Fellow model Sofía Reynal also dedicated a tribute to Weir on her own Instagram page in which she remembered Weir as someone who was "beaming with so much joy."

"My heart breaks, no words could ever describe the pain that stems from so much love," she added in the post's caption. "That love you unconditionally shined. Sending all my love to your family and close ones. Never forget to hug your loved ones and tell them how much you love them every present moment. RIP beautiful angel, keep shining bright. Until we meet again 🙏✨🕊️."

Related Articles
Python snake hiding in the house
Colorado Woman Finds 'Shockingly Big' Snakes in the Walls of New Home: 'I'm Scared to Death'
Woman Found Near Front Door and Husband Died Trying to Escape Burning Home
Couple Found Near Front Door Died Trying to Escape Burning Home That Was Locked from Inside: Officials
Jesse Babiuch, 21-Year-Old Father of 2 Found Dead Following Days-Long Search After Canoe Capsized on Ohio River
Body of 'Loving' Father, 21, Found Days After He Disappeared When Canoe Capsized on Ohio River
Bobby Moudy
TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dies at 46: 'He Will Forever Be Remembered' as 'Most Amazing' Father
Tenn. Girl, 4, Searching for Build-A-Bear that Plays Her Late Mothers Heartbeat and Was Accidentally Donated at Goodwill
Girl, 4, Gets New Bear That Plays Late Mom's Heartbeat After Hers Was Accidentally Donated
Pla Khang 'Wonderful Grandma', 85, Dies After Being Struck by Cement Truck: 'Taken Away In an Instant'
'Loving' and 'Selfless' Grandmother, 85, Dies After Being Struck by Cement Truck in California
Chemical Explosion in Massachusetts
4 Workers Injured, 1 Missing After Chemical Explosion at Mass. Plant
Hawaii Tourists Following GPS Directions Rescued After Driving Car 'Straight into the Harbor'
Hawaii Tourists Following GPS Directions Rescued After Driving Car 'Straight into the Harbor'
Va. Officer Making Traffic Stop ‘Glad to Be Alive’ After Barely Avoiding Out-of-Control Car — See Video
Va. Officer Making Traffic Stop 'Glad to Be Alive' After Barely Avoiding Out-of-Control Car — See Video
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Mom of 7-Year-Old Boy Who Disappeared While Fishing with Family Speaks Out: 'I Want to Hold Him'
Andrew Thomas Henges
Texas A&M Student, 19, Dies After He 'Accidentally Fell' from Balcony in New Orleans: 'Heart of Gold'
kevin darmody
Search for Missing Fisherman Called Off After Human Remains Found Inside Crocodiles: 'Tragic Ending'
First Quintuplet Born To Miss. Couple Comes Home
Miss. Couple Celebrates as First Quintuplet Comes Home: 'Even Better Than We Could Have Imagined'
University of Miami graduate student Devon Fogarty examines the headstone of John Greer who died while working at Fort Jefferson on Nov. 5, 1861. The gravesite is now completely underwater. NPS Photo by C. Sproul
Remains of 19th Century Hospital and Cemetery Found Submerged Underwater in Florida
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Thousands of Bees Released onto Florida Highway After Truck Carrying Beehives Crashes
Young girl on sorrel horse
Florida Girl, 15, Dies After Horse Falls Onto Her Head During Equestrian Competition