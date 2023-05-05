Human Interest Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident The model was reportedly on a life support machine before it was turned off on Thursday By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 5, 2023 11:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos The pageant world is mourning the loss of Sienna Weir, a 2022 Miss Universe Australia finalist who died on Thursday at 23. The model was reportedly riding at Windsor Polo Grounds on April 2 when her horse took a fall. Weir was on life support at Sydney's Westmead Hospital after facing "fatal injuries" during the horse-riding accident, explains the New York Post. Her agency, Scoop Management, confirmed the news of her passing by sharing an Instagram video filled with modeling pictures of Weir with the caption, "Forever in our hearts 🕊🤍." Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023 Her boyfriend, Tom Bull, also confirmed the news. "We loved with a love that was more than love," he told The US Sun. The Miss Universe Organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Sienna Weir/instagram Weir spoke candidly about her passion for horse riding in an interview with Gold Coast Magazine in September, explaining that she had been horse-riding since she was three years old. "Although I've lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was three years old and can't imagine my life without it," she revealed. "I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend." During the interview, Weir explained that she had recently graduated from Sydney University with a double degree in English literature and psychology. She hoped to move to London to work on her career and spend time with her family. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Weir's last Instagram post, shared on February 13, is filled with loving messages from her friends and followers. One Instagram user wrote, "Rest in peace my friend. Will miss you." Another added, "Taken from the world far too soon! RIP Sienna😢." Fellow model Sofía Reynal also dedicated a tribute to Weir on her own Instagram page in which she remembered Weir as someone who was "beaming with so much joy." "My heart breaks, no words could ever describe the pain that stems from so much love," she added in the post's caption. "That love you unconditionally shined. Sending all my love to your family and close ones. Never forget to hug your loved ones and tell them how much you love them every present moment. RIP beautiful angel, keep shining bright. Until we meet again 🙏✨🕊️."