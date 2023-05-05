Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident

The pageant world is mourning the loss of Sienna Weir, a 2022 Miss Universe Australia finalist who died on Thursday at 23.

The model was reportedly riding at Windsor Polo Grounds on April 2 when her horse took a fall. Weir was on life support at Sydney's Westmead Hospital after facing "fatal injuries" during the horse-riding accident, explains the New York Post.

Her agency, Scoop Management, confirmed the news of her passing by sharing an Instagram video filled with modeling pictures of Weir with the caption, "Forever in our hearts 🕊🤍."

Her boyfriend, Tom Bull, also confirmed the news. "We loved with a love that was more than love," he told The US Sun.

Weir spoke candidly about her passion for horse riding in an interview with Gold Coast Magazine in September, explaining that she had been horse-riding since she was three years old.

"Although I've lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was three years old and can't imagine my life without it," she revealed. "I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend."

During the interview, Weir explained that she had recently graduated from Sydney University with a double degree in English literature and psychology. She hoped to move to London to work on her career and spend time with her family.

Weir's last Instagram post, shared on February 13, is filled with loving messages from her friends and followers.

One Instagram user wrote, "Rest in peace my friend. Will miss you." Another added, "Taken from the world far too soon! RIP Sienna😢." Fellow model Sofía Reynal also dedicated a tribute to Weir on her own Instagram page in which she remembered Weir as someone who was "beaming with so much joy."

"My heart breaks, no words could ever describe the pain that stems from so much love," she added in the post's caption. "That love you unconditionally shined. Sending all my love to your family and close ones. Never forget to hug your loved ones and tell them how much you love them every present moment. RIP beautiful angel, keep shining bright. Until we meet again 🙏✨🕊️."