Miss Universe 2020 Contestants Made Powerful Political Statements During Pageant

Miss Singapore, Miss Uruguay, and Miss Myanmar used their platform for advocacy during Miss Universe 2020

Three Miss Universe hopefuls seized the spotlight during the national costume contest of the 2020 pageant to make political statements about issues close to their hearts.

Miss Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong, Miss Uruguay Lola de los Santos and Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin all showcased powerful looks on the runway.

Ong, 26, wore a red and white outfit, inspired by Singapore's national flag, as well as a cape reading, "Stop Asian Hate."

"What is this platform for if I can't use it to send a strong message of resistance against prejudice and violence! Thank you #MissUniverse for giving me this opportunity!!!" she wrote on Instagram of the look.

"My National Costume is inspired by Singapore's National Flag," she added, noting that the costume symbolizes "unity for all and social harmony in a multi-racial, multi-cultural and inter-religious country."

De los Santos, 23, showed her support for the LGBTQ community, rocking a black bodysuit with a rainbow skirt which read, "No more hate, violence, rejection, discrimination."

Meanwhile, Miss Myanmar, 22, took the stage in a traditional outfit and carried a scroll with a powerful message: "Pray for Myanmar." She went on to win the round.

Her outfit was inspired by the ethnic costume of the Chin people from northwestern Myanmar, "where fighting has raged in recent days between the army and anti-junta militia fighters," per Reuters.

Miss Universe Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong

Miss Universe Uruguay Lola de los Santos

Reuters reports that at least 790 people have been killed in the Southeast Asian nation since a military coup seized power on February 1, overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

Additionally, the activist group says that over 5,000 people have since been arrested, and 4,000 are still detained.

Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, 26, took the top prize in the global competition, which was on hiatus for a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

She beat out 73 other women representing their countries and territories, including runner-up, Miss Brazil Julia Gama, and second runner-up, Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo.