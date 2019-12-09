Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Crowned Miss Universe 2019

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Miss South Africa has snagged the crown this year for Miss Universe.

Zozibini Tunzi won the 2019 Miss Universe pageant on Sunday night, beating out nearly 90 other women from various countries and territories in the annual competition.

Tunzi, 26, is a public relations professional and activist whose platform is largely based on her fight against gender-based violence, according to her contestant biography.

Image zoom BRANDEN CAMP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes,” her bio reads. “She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are.”

Tunzi edged out her runner-up, Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson, as well as Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón, who came in third place.

Image zoom Zozibini Tunzi Paras Griffin/Getty

This year’s Miss Universe pageant, which aired live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, featured an impressive roster of women from a variety of different backgrounds, including the history-making Miss Myanmar, Swe Zin Htet.

Htet, 21, is the pageant’s first openly gay contestant, and only just came out as a lesbian days ago, something she recently told PEOPLE she timed to coincide with her moment in the spotlight.

RELATED: History-Making Miss Universe Ireland Is a NASA Datanaut: ‘You Can Be a Renaissance Woman’

“I have that platform that, if I say that I’m a lesbian, it will have a big impact on the LGBTQ community back in Burma,” she said through a translator, as homosexuality remains a crime in her country.

Nicknamed “Superman” by her fans, Htet said she hoped to help change anti-LGBTQ attitudes both through her very public coming out and future advocacy, made stronger with her Miss Universe fame.

RELATED: Miss Universe’s First Openly Gay Contestant Came Out Days Ago: ‘I Just Started a New Chapter’

“It’s like I just started a new chapter in life,” she said.

Another notable new face was Miss Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly, who works as a NASA Datanaut and who has used her platform to advocate for young girls in STEM fields.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to bring my two passions together,” she recently told PEOPLE of her interests in both pageantry and engineering. “But the world is so different now. You can be a Renaissance woman and you can have multiple passions.”