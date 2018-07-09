Miss Massachusetts Contestant Gives Up Crown After Pageant Mocks #MeToo Movement

A beauty pageant contestant gave up her Miss Plymouth County crown and title after a skit in the June 30 Miss Massachusetts competition mocked the #MeToo movement.

Maude Gorman, who has been outspoken about being gang raped when she was 13, shared a post on Instagram Thursday announcing her resignation.

“While I’m grateful for the opportunities that @missamerica creates for young women, I am also internally conflicted; as the #metoo movement was mocked on stage during the final competition of Miss Massachusetts,” she explained. “As both a survivor, and advocate for victims rights and sexual violence on a whole, I refuse to stand idly by and simply ‘let this go’. Instead, I will stand up for every individual who has ever had the courage to speak out; and for every person who felt liberated by the #metoo movement. I will not allow ANYONE to take away that empowerment and liberation, or make it anything less than what it is: AMAZING.”

A video shared by the Observer shows the off-color comedy skit in which a woman asks a person dressed up as God why the Miss America was eliminating the swimsuit competition.

“We may have very well seen the last ever swimsuit competition on stage. It’s very upsetting” the woman says. “And I’m trying to understand, God, why it happened.”

“Me too, Amy,” he replies, holding up a #MeToo sign and drawing laughs from the audience.

Gorman, 24, told CNN she was backstage when the joke occurred.

“Nobody saw the skit because we were backstage, but we could all hear it,” the 2015 Miss Massachusetts World said. “I instantly knew I had to do something. It was going to eat away at me if I didn’t… we were all shocked. We said, ‘Oh my god. I cannot believe that just happened. Did that just really happen?'”

On Tuesday, the Miss Massachusetts Board of Directors apologized for the joke on Facebook.

“The skit was not in the script and was not authorized by the board,” they said. “Moving forward, we will review all content with future emcees and other participants prior to our show to be sure offensive or potentially offensive content is not allowed. We are proud of our contestants and even prouder to be part of an organization that celebrates what makes all of them truly extraordinary.”