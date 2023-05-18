Miss Maine USA Juliana Morehouse is Married! Inside the Pageant Star's Charleston Wedding: See the Photos

Morehouse and her partner Taylor Reed Locklear tied the knot on April 29: "Becoming husband and wife has been one of the most mystical, impactful experiences of our lives," Morehouse tells PEOPLE

By Emily Strohm
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 11:06 AM
Juliana Morehouse Wedding, Miss Maine USA getting married; will make history as first married Miss USA contestant
Juliana Morehouse and Taylor Reed Locklear. Photo: Taylor Rae Photography

Miss Maine USA contestant Juliana Morehouse is married!

The pageant contestant, 23, who is pursuing her master's degree in theology, wed her long-time partner Taylor Reed Locklear in a "romantic" ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina on April 29.

The couple exchanged vows in front of 350 family and friends at the historic St. Philip's Church, where they also got engaged a year earlier.

"My favorite moment on our wedding day was when I walked down the aisle. For me, time stopped," Morehouse tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"As I draped the blusher of my veil over my face, I held onto my dad's arm. The doors to our church sanctuary opened, and Highland Cathedral began to play. While the bagpipes and the trumpet echoed throughout the church, the moment felt very regal."

The pair's love story began when Morehouse was a high school senior and Locklear had just graduated from the Citadel Military College of South Carolina. They ran into each other at Morehouse's family's annual Christmas party.

The next day Locklear asked Morehouse out to dinner, and the rest was history. "Since that first dinner, Taylor has always been a constant in my life," she says. "He never lets a day go by without telling me he loves me, and that is a gift I will never take for granted."

Juliana Morehouse Wedding, Miss Maine USA getting married; will make history as first married Miss USA contestant
Taylor Rae Photography

The pageant star walked down the aisle on the arm of her father in a custom lace gown featuring a ruffled skirt created by Israeli designer Pnina Tornai, whose designs have been featured on Sex and the City and Say Yes to the Dress. Morehouse carried a bouquet of pink and white flowers and her stunning veil featured a long train that trailed behind her.

Following the nuptials, the newlywed's reception was held at the nearby Hibernian Hall, where guests were led by a bagpiper dressed in a traditional kilt.

"As the first Miss USA contestant to get married during her reign as a state titleholder, I hope to show women that it is possible to get married and still chase your dreams," says Morehouse.

In August 2022, the Miss USA organization announced in a press release that they were changing their rules for contestants. "Effective with the 2023 Miss USA competition and state preliminary competitions, women who are or have been married, as well as women who are pregnant or have children, will be able to compete," read the release.

"Marriage is a wonderful institution, and I am pleased that the Miss Universe Organization is empowering women to do both," says Morehouse. "My husband's love and support has refined me into the woman I am, so he is certainly on the road to Miss USA with me."

Juliana Morehouse Wedding, Miss Maine USA getting married; will make history as first married Miss USA contestant
Juliana Morehouse and Taylor Reed Locklear. Taylor Rae Photography

The couple's reception hall was decorated with pink, lilac and red florals where guests were served signature cocktails — the Queen's Rose for her and the Gentleman's Old Fashioned for him — and treated to a champagne tower poured by the bride and groom.

Meanwhile, their wedding menu consisted of food stations that featured oysters, sushi, beef tenderloin with green beans and potatoes, mac and cheese with the option to add extras such as crab and grits, and scallops with risotto. And to fuel the late-night dancing — with a soundtrack provided by the Soul Psychedelique Orchestra — the celebrations ended with mini cheeseburger sliders.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Juliana Morehouse Wedding, Miss Maine USA getting married; will make history as first married Miss USA contestant
Miss Maine USA Juliana Morehouse marries Taylor Reed Locklear. Taylor Rae Photography

"We wanted southern comfort food to reflect the incredible food Charleston has to offer," Morehouse adds of the day, which was planned by Meredith Tanton of Sweetgrass Social.

When it came to dessert, the couple served mini key lime pies and banana puddings as well as their gorgeous, floral-covered wedding cake — a four-tier classic vanilla cake with buttercream icing and carrot cake with cream cheese icing.

For the evening celebrations, Morehouse changed into a party dress and as a nod to her pageant career, she added a light-up tiara and her Miss Maine USA sash.

Juliana Morehouse Wedding, Miss Maine USA getting married; will make history as first married Miss USA contestant
Taylor Rae Photography

Some of the couple's guests who have a Miss USA connection — including Morehouse's mom, who is a former Miss North Carolina USA — also brought along their sashes and posed for a picture. Other guests were also gifted their very own sashes and tiaras and were snapped tossing a cardboard cutout of Morehouse being crowned Miss Maine USA into the air as they danced.

When planning her nuptials, Morehouse says she wanted a "romantic, spirit-filled, fun" day. "Most of all, I hoped for a day that my husband and I could enjoy with our loved ones, and that we did," she adds

The newlyweds are now enjoying their honeymoon in Italy, with stops in Rome, Positano, and Capri, and they are looking forward to their future together.

Juliana Morehouse Wedding, Miss Maine USA getting married; will make history as first married Miss USA contestant
Juliana Morehouse and Taylor Reed Locklear's evening reception. Taylor Rae Photography

"Becoming husband and wife has been one of the most mystical, impactful experiences of our lives," she says.

"We feel very privileged to have found each other while we are young, and we look forward to navigating the hills and valleys that life will bring as a team. We are teammates, companions, and lovers. While the big moments in life are wonderful, being married makes the simple moments in life more splendid. Two is better than one."

Related Articles
Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas
8-Year-Old Girl Dies in Custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Jennifer Gates Graduates with Master's Degree, Shares Photo With Parents Bill and Melinda Gates
Jennifer Gates Thanks 'Village Around Me' in Graduation Post with Parents Bill & Melinda French Gates
Samantha Frye An 18-year-old from Dover is living the American Dream. She used her college funds to invest in her future, but in a different way than most would her age.
18-Year-Old Uses College Funds to Buy Restaurant Where She Started Out as Dishwasher
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Soak Up the Sun During Outing on Rumored $500M Yacht
Pablo Picasso
N.Y.C. Museum Finds 'Hastily Covered' Little Dog Hidden in Pablo Picasso Painting
Riverside Regional Medical Center triplets Friday May 12, 2023.
Virginia Mom of 6 Welcomes Triplets Years After Giving Birth to Twin Boys: 'Special Moment'
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found 2 Weeks After He Disappeared While Fishing with Family
The largest underwater scanning project in history has created an exact “Digital Twin” of the Titanic wreck
'Game-Changing' 3D Scan of Titanic Reveals Ship's Final Resting Place in Close-Up Detail
2 Injured from Bee Swarm in encino
At Least Two People Hospitalized for 'Dozens of Bee Stings' from Swarm in Encino
All About Carl Lentz's Wife Laura and Their 3 Kids
All About Carl Lentz's Wife Laura and Their 3 Kids
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'
Dottie Fideli, 77-Year-Old Woman Marries Herself
77-Year-Old Woman Finally Gets Dream Wedding When She Marries Herself: 'I'm So Happy'
Joel Houston, Taya Smith, and Matt Crocker of Hillsong UNITED perform on stage
Hillsong: The Celebrity Megachurch's Bombshell Scandals and Controversies Through the Years
Emily Williams, Tx. Mom Diagnosed with Cancer While Expecting Second Child Gives Birth Days After Finishing Treatment
Tx. Mom Diagnosed with Cancer While Expecting Second Child Gives Birth Days After Finishing Chemo
https://www.gofundme.com/f/hunter-and-daylea-hattock?w4Esc Harper Wren
'Adventurous' 1-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Train on Railroad Tracks: 'Our Little Girl'
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash on Calif. Freeway: 'It's Heart-Wrenching'