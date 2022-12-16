Grace Stanke Never Imagined a Nuclear Engineer Winning the Miss America Crown — Until She Did It

The 20-year-old University of Wisconsin student spoke with PEOPLE as she prepares to promote "all forms of clean energy" during her reign as Miss America 2023

By
Published on December 16, 2022 06:39 PM
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stake
Photo: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

After Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 on Thursday, the nuclear engineering student was thrilled to "nerd out" with PEOPLE about her mission for the coming year.

"I nerd out when it comes to nuclear things," she said in an interview Friday as she prepares to promote "all forms of clean energy" during her reign.

"I would've never heard of — or imagined — a Miss America being a nuclear engineer," she said after winning the crown at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., succeeding Emma Broyles, who was the first Korean American and first Miss Alaska to win the title.

After getting involved with the Miss America Organization at age 13, Stanke, who's now 20, said she gained skills and confidence that allowed her to conquer fears that once left her "struggling to perform" when playing violin as a kid at local music contests.

On Thursday, she impressed the judges with a classical violin performance during the talent portion of the competition — and later told PEOPLE that playing the instrument not only makes her more well-rounded on stage, it's also helped her as a nuclear engineer.

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stake
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

"My violin has allowed me to come up with creative solutions to some really unusual engineering problems," the University of Wisconsin student said.

As Miss America, Stanke plans to make her passion for zero-carbon energy her platform. "I'm a big fan," she told PEOPLE. "This industry has so much to offer and I know that zero-carbon energy has so much to offer to the world."

Nuclear energy "is safe and effective," Stanke continued, adding that it's considered "one of the safest forms of power" available.

She's particularly excited about what lies ahead for nuclear fusion following the recent breakthrough in California, which was announced Dec. 13, the very day she interviewed with the Miss America judges.

The news offered her an "exciting" opportunity to discuss her passion and show off her knowledge on the topic.

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stake
Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

"It goes to show that this organization is promoting women pursuing so many different backgrounds and different things," she said of the well-timed moment.

But Stanke does not believe that women should put themselves in a single box. "I firmly believe that every single woman has the ability to have multiple identities and multiple personality traits," she said.

In addition to her Miss America title, nuclear engineering background and violin skills, Stanke is also a competitive water skier on her school's Division 1 team.

Now that she's earned approximately $70,000 in scholarships during the six years she's been involved with Miss America, she told PEOPLE, "grad school is an option."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock (13669976ay) Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke pauses on the red carpet during the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino, in Uncasville, Conn Miss America, Uncasville, United States - 15 Dec 2022
Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Stanke hopes more young women see the potential to make their dreams come true via the Miss America Organization.

"They are providing $5 million in scholarships to women all across the country every year," she told PEOPLE. "That is the power of this organization."

Competing, she added, is "one of the best decisions I've ever made."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock (13669814l) Former Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles crowns Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke as the new 2023 Miss America at the 101st annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Miss America 2023, Uncasville, Connecticut, United States - 14 Dec 2022
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke Wins Miss America 2023
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock (13669814j) Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles wears a dress with the faces of past Miss Americas at the 101st annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Miss America 2023, Uncasville, Connecticut, United States - 14 Dec 2022
Emma Broyles Wears 'Forever Miss America' Gown Featuring Past Winners Before Crowning Successor
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 COURTESY OF MTV https://spaces.hightail.com/space/TTpzJQHmGT
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Moves to MTV for Season 15 and Casts Twin TikTok Stars Sugar and Spice
James Cameron (L) and Suzy Amis Cameron attend the first annual gala hosted by MAISON-DE-MODE.COM and Perrier Jouet on March 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is James Cameron's Wife? All About Suzy Amis Cameron
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
'We Lost Four Beautiful Souls': Loved Ones Remember Slain University of Idaho Students at Vigil on Campus
Masked Singer finale recap
'Masked Singer' Season 8's Winner Gives 'Best Performance' Jenny McCarthy Has 'Ever Seen in a Finale'
Miss America 2021
Emma Broyles Crowned Miss America 2022 After Last Year's Competition Was Canceled Due to Pandemic
DWTS’ Alum Cody Rigsby Reveals He's Rooting for Shangela to Win the Season 31 Mirrorball
'DWTS' Alum Cody Rigsby Is Rooting for Shangela to Win Season 31's Mirrorball: A 'Groundbreaking Choice'
R'Bonney Gabriel is announced as Miss USA 2022 on Oct. 3, 2022 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV.
Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel Denies Allegations That Pageant Was 'Rigged' in Her Favor
Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel
Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel Makes History as First Filipino-American to Win Miss USA
Emma Broyles
Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles Explains How She Went From Having 'a Lot of Doubt' to Winning Crown
Meet Paul Krasinski, John Krasinski’s Tech Mogul Brother Who Runs ‘The Farmhouse’ in Massachusetts
Paul Krasinski, Tech Mogul Brother of Actor John, Is Inspiring Young People to Succeed at His Mass. Retreat
Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins
Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins
Queen Elizabeth II meeting a group of Red Cross students
A Lifelong Supporter of Hundreds of Charities, Queen Elizabeth's Death Marks 'The End of an Era'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First