'Miracle Larry' Survives 128-Day Fight with Coronavirus, Credits Wife with Saving His Life

"My wife saved my life, she wouldn't let them pull the plug," Larry Kelly said of surviving coronavirus

For those who contract coronavirus and experience serious symptoms, the road to recovery can be a long and arduous one. It can even take them right to the brink of death.

Larry Kelly of New York knows this journey all too well.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 64-year-old was released from a Manhattan hospital on Wednesday, 128 days after he was admitted for symptoms of coronavirus — the deadly disease that has killed more than 32,000 people in the state as of Thursday afternoon, according to a New York Times database.

Kelly — who was given the nickname, "Miracle Larry," by his brother — experienced seizures and infections during his hospitalization, WNBC reported.

"They threw everything at me, I got addicted to fentanyl, they had to wean me off. I'm a recovering drug addict, I don't even remember it," Kelly told the news station.

"I was in a very dark place, but something pulled me out," he added. "And if that's a miracle, that's a miracle."

But Larry credits his wife, Dawn Kelly, for staying strong and believing he would pull through in the end.

"I said, 'Please fight, please don't ever stop fighting.' He said, 'I give you my word, I'll never stop fighting.' And I believed it," Dawn told WNBC.

Though he was placed on a ventilator 51 days, Kelly said he still remembers the terrifying dreams he experienced while he was in a coma.

"I kept having a sense that someone was trying to kill me,” Kelly, who is still in the process of making a complete recovery, told the Times. “I was in a very dark place. I kept trying to yell, ‘I’m not dead!' "

The moment the family had been waiting for came on Easter Sunday when Kelly opened his eyes showed his first signs of a comeback.

"My wife saved my life, she wouldn't let them pull the plug," Kelly — a former teacher — said in a video posted by CBS News.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Says His Final Goodbyes to Wife of Almost 30 Years Shortly Before She Dies of Coronavirus

But, as Kelly would soon find out, a lot had happened since he first arrived at the hospital in March. Since then, more than 4 million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 143,700 have died, according to the Times.

With so many people still unwilling to wear a face mask in public to slow the spread of the virus, Kelly is urging people to take the virus seriously, telling the newspaper, "I wouldn’t wish this sickness on anyone."