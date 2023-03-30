Minn. Residents Evacuated after Train Carrying Ethanol and Corn Syrup Derails and Catches Fire

Authorities were still working to contain the blaze, while residents within a half-mile were evacuated

By
Published on March 30, 2023 11:31 AM
This photo provided KSTP, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a train derailment early in Raymond, Min.
Photo: AP/Shutterstock

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in rural Minnesota early Thursday morning, resulting in the evacuation of nearby residents after several cars caught fire.

Authorities are currently reporting no injuries in the incident, which occurred in the small town of Raymond, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis, at approximately 1 a.m. local time.

Lena Kent, general director of public affairs for BNSF Railway, told PEOPLE that 22 cars derailed and four caught on fire.

"BNSF field personnel are onsite to assess the derailment site and are working closely with local first responders," Kent said. "The main track is blocked and an estimated time for reopening the line is not available. The cause of the incident is under investigation."

First responders on the scene discovered that "numerous cars" from the train had derailed and caught on fire, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Homes within a half-mile of the derailment were evacuated, the sheriff's office said, while multiple fire agencies were still working to contain the blaze at around 7 a.m. CT.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Residents and businesses impacted by the incident can contact 866-243-4784 for assistance, Kent said.

Thursday's incident comes just days after a Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota and leaked liquid asphalt, and on Tuesday, a freight train carrying iron ore derailed in California's Mojave Desert.

Train safety and the environmental impact of such derailments are top-of-mind for authorities after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in early February, resulting in health concerns for residents in East Palestine, Ohio, and the deaths of over 40,000 aquatic animals, authorities said.

Related Articles
Helicopters crash during Army training in Kentucky, multiple casualties reported
9 People Are Dead After 2 U.S. Army Blackhawk Helicopters Crash in Kentucky
Adam Driver attends the "White Noise" and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Adam Driver Reacts to 'White Noise' Movie's 'Eerie' Similarities to Real-Life Ohio Train Derailment
With a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Train Derailment Ohio, East Palestine, United States - 04 Feb 2023
Ohio Train Derailment Killed Over 43,000 Animals, Officials Estimate
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen.
Pete Buttigieg Hits Back at Critics of His Train Derailment Visit: 'That's Bulls---'
East Palestine Ohio - Train Derailment
What to Know About the Ohio Train Derailment and Chemical Spill: A Timeline of Events
TRAIN DERAILMENT in OHIO
'Catastrophic' Explosion Possible After 150-Car Train Carrying Chemicals Derails in Ohio
Ben Ratner
Ohio Train Derailment Evacuee Is Living a Real-Life Version of the Disaster Movie He Appeared in as an Extra
Shelter-in-Place Order Issued in Arizona After Deadly Crash Spills Nitric Acid on Freeway
Evacuation, Shelter-In-Place Orders Issued After Deadly Crash Spills Nitric Acid on Arizona Freeway
Alec Baldwin
Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting Charges, and What Happens Next?
stephen smith's headstone
Stephen Smith: All About the Teen's Mysterious 2015 Death and Reopened Investigation After Murdaugh Murders
Superior National Forest Fire
Minn. Residents Warned They Might Need to Evacuate amid 'Rapidly Growing' Wildfire
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Earl Thomas house fire
NFL Star Earl Thomas's Texas House Destroyed in Fire Reportedly Sparked by Lightning Strike
Arizona train derailment and fire
Az. Train Derails Atop Bridge That Catches Fire and Collapses: 'Like a Scene from Hell'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction