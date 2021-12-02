"This vaccine is meant to save and help. Please encourage those you love to get vaccinated before it's too late," Faith Voss-Paulson tells PEOPLE after losing her mom Monica Voss

Minn. Mom of 4 Dies of COVID After Daughter 'Begged' Her to Get Vaccinated: 'My Heart Breaks'

A Minnesota woman is urging others to get vaccinated after her mom died of COVID-19.

Faith Voss-Paulson's mother, Monica Voss, died on Friday at St. Cloud Hospital due to complications from COVID, according to her obituary. She was just one month shy of her 41st birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Monica's death came less than a month after her husband, Jeremy Voss, revealed on Facebook that they were both in the hospital after contracting COVID.

"I was driven here at night in ambulance from Mora. Monica joined me here the next day," Jeremy wrote. "Can barely get out of hospital bed and constantly on oxygen tube right now... I don't know for sure when I can leave or what condition I will leave in or what side affects I may have."

At the time of their hospitalization, Monica and Jeremy were both unvaccinated despite the pleas of their daughter, says 20-year-old Faith, who works as surgical technician and has been vocal about trusting the vaccine on social media.

Monica Voss, Faith Voss-Paulson Monica Voss, Faith Voss-Paulson, her father Jeremy Voss and the rest of their family | Credit: courtesy Faith Voss-Paulson

"To my parents' friends who thought they knew better. To the ones who promoted medical misinformation, to those who encouraged my parents to follow you blindly in your quest of being against masks and vaccines," Faith wrote in an emotional Facebook post on Oct. 29. "I hope you're happy, and I hope that you're proud that you were able to have my parents completely disregard medical SCIENCE and for them to tell their daughter who studies MEDICINE that she is wrong."

"Because of idiots like you spreading false information Willy nilly, my parents believed you. And [you] know what? They're in the ICU right now with COVID & pneumonia," she continued. "I am so pissed off and infuriated... I BEGGED them to get the vaccine, pleaded. But because ignorant fools decide to spread false information, my parents didn't believe me."

To emphasize her point, Faith shared a screenshot of her text message with her father, who told her from his ICU bed, "Sorry I didn't believe or listen to you. I should've gotten the vaccine."

"My heart breaks to get this as a response from my father," Faith wrote. "I am so furious and scared. I pray to god none of you have to deal with both of your parents in the ICU because of COVID."

Monica Voss, Faith Voss-Paulson Monica Voss at a March of Dimes event 10 years ago | Credit: courtesy Faith Voss-Paulson

In the weeks following her post, Jeremy's health improved and he was finally able to return home. Faith tells PEOPLE he is still dealing with the effects of COVID today.

"My dad isn't, of course, back to normal. No one ever is immediately after COVID," she says. "But he is on 10 liters of oxygen at home and is getting better little by little."

"[Even] if that means he can stand for a little longer each time, if he can walk a little further than the previous day without getting as winded," she notes. "It's going to be a slow recovery process. We still don't know for how long he will be on oxygen or the extent of damage to the pulmonary tissue in his lungs."

But sadly, a recovery wasn't possible for Monica, a mother of four who died the day after Thanksgiving.

Speaking to CBS affiliate WCCO, Jeremy said he spent the holiday weekend planning a funeral for his wife of 20 years.

Monica Voss, Faith Voss-Paulson Faith Voss-Paulson at work | Credit: courtesy Faith Voss-Paulson

"Think if you had to tell your kids that you're not going to see their mom or dad for the rest of their life," Jeremy explained to the outlet. "That was the hardest thing to do. We've known each other since we were 15."

Because of all he recently went through, Jeremy acknowledged that he had a change of heart and was now fully in support of getting the vaccine.

"If you haven't got the vaccine, just go get it," he wrote in a Facebook post alongside photos of him in the ICU with an oxygen mask on. "This right here isn't worth it."

"Yes, I used to be against the shot. Yes, I have anti-Vax stuff posted on my page," he continued in another post. "Be an adult... and realize now how I am trying to use my opportunity to reach someone and make a true difference!"

RELATED VIDEO: Unvaccinated TikToker Who Died of COVID Spent Last Days Urging Followers to Get the Vaccine

"This virus is real!!! It's going to happen to you if you think it won't," he added. "Maybe when your wife gets put in the hospital fighting for her life, maybe you will think differently, but I pray it doesn't come to that for you."

Faith also echoed her father's sentiments, telling PEOPLE that she hopes others will learn from her parents' story.

"This vaccine is meant to save and help," she says. "Please encourage those you love to get vaccinated before it's too late."