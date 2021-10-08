Kendal Hofstad saved the day for Dr. Amos Szajner, who was found to have a life-threatening blood clot

Minn. Janitor Helps Save Doctor's Life After Spotting Him 'Unresponsive' on the Hospital Floor

A janitor at Alomere Health in Minnesota was at the right place at the right time to save a doctor's life.

"I'm real happy for him and I'm glad he's doing real well," custodian Kendal Hofstad told CBS Minnesota in a joint interview with Dr. Amos Szajner.

In the week before he collapsed on April 29, the anesthesiologist told the outlet he had been experiencing some flu-like symptoms.

Out of precaution, he decided to examine himself on a monitor at the hospital where he worked that night. However, things didn't go according to plan.

Hofstad recalled that while he was in the wing that night picking up garbage he saw "some scrubs lying on the floor" and upon closer inspection, discovered the doctor "on the floor, unresponsive."

Dr. Daniel James Tiede told CBS Minnesota that Szajner had a large blood clot in one of his main arteries and "was initially showing very serious signs of brain injury and heart injury.

Fortunately, Tiede was able to stabilize Szajner with a heart pump — and the anesthesiologist has since made a full recovery and returned to work.