On Saturday afternoon, Northfield Police discovered the girl's mother 39-year-old Lisa Wade was "dead of an apparent suicide" inside a Minnesota home

6-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing as Her Mother Is Found Dead at Home From Apparent Suicide

Police are desperate to find a 6-year-old Minnesota girl who was missing when her mother was found dead at home on Saturday afternoon.

Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed via a statement on Facebook that Lisa Wade, 39 was "dead from an apparent suicide" after authorities arrived at her residence in the 600 block of Maple Brook Ct in Northfield. However, authorities cannot locate little girl Elle Ragin.

The child's disappearance is believed to be connected to her mother's death. "Police have reason to believe Wade may have been involved in Elle's disappearance before taking her own life," the statement read.

In a press release sent to PEOPLE on Sunday, police said that authorities are "processing the family home and vehicle for clues of her disappearance and have conducted searches of the area with canine teams, drones, and the State Patrol Helicopter with negative results."

Officials are pleading for the public's help in the search for Ragin, encouraging anyone who has seen Elle or Wade in the past two weeks to call Northfield Police on 507-645-4477 and "share that information."

According to The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is assisting with the investigation, Ragin is approximately 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds. She has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the department wrote that it believes the child is in danger and identified Wade as her mother.