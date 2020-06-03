Minneapolis Public Schools has ended its partnership with the city’s police department following the death of George Floyd last week

Minneapolis Public Schools End Police Contract Over Floyd Death: 'This Vote Is About Justice'

Candles burn at a memorial at the spot where George Floyd was killed, on June 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minneapolis Public Schools voted to terminate their contract with the city’s police department following the May 25 death of George Floyd, which has sparked protests across the country.

According to the Star Tribune, the school board cut ties with the department and ceased future negotiations in an unanimous vote on Tuesday. The decision ends a contract that saw the district pay the police $1.1 million annually. Now Superintendent Ed Graff has until Aug. 18 to plan for a new way to provide safety for schools within the district.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wanted to share with you that tonight in a special meeting, the Board of Education unanimously approved its resolution to immediately terminate our contract with the Minneapolis Police Department, which provides us [with] our School Resource Officers," Graff said in a statement posted to the school board's Twitter account.

"The MPS leadership team & I are committed to preparing a plan that will support the safety of MPS students & staff in the coming school year by the Board resolution’s 8-18-20, deadline," the statement continued. "We look forward to engaging students, staff and families in this process over the summer."

“This vote is about justice,” said Siad Ali, the board’s director, according to BuzzFeed News. “It’s about time we end this contract with the Minneapolis police. They do not meet our values, and therefore, we will have no business with this organization.”

Four Minneapolis police officers present during Floyd's arrest and subsequent death were fired for their involvement after footage of the incident went viral on social media. Former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced on Friday.

Image zoom Terrence Floyd (center) attends a vigil where his brother George Floyd was killed Stephen Maturen/Getty

“I value people and education and life,” Minneapolis Public Schools chairwoman Kim Ellison told the Star Tribune. “Now I’m convinced, based on the actions of the Minneapolis Police Department, that we don’t have the same values.”

“I firmly believe that it is completely unnatural to have police in schools,” added Kimberly Caprini, a school board member who was present during the meeting, the newspaper said.

Minneapolis Police Department Deputy Chief Erick Fors responded to the decision by reflecting on the relationship officers had developed with the city's students over the years.

"The Minneapolis Police Department appreciated the opportunity to provide years of service to the Minneapolis Public Schools through the School Resource Officer (SRO) program," Fors said, according to KSTP.

He continued: "The relationships that were built were impactful not only for the students and staff, but for the officers who had a calling to work with our youth through mentorship and engagement."

RELATED VIDEO: Mother of George Floyd's Daughter Speaks Out After His Death

Fors assured the department would continue to work in cooperation with Minneapolis Public Schools regarding safety and security matters.

Protests have erupted across the United States and the world since Floyd's death last week, sparking a worldwide conversation about police brutality and the disproportionate rates Black people fall victim to it.

According to the Washington Post, Black people are "killed by police at more than twice the rate" of white people, despite accounting for less than 13 percent of the country's population.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.