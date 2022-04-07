The firefighters let go of their hair to show their love for Christian Worby, who was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in October

Minn. Firefighters Shave Heads to Support Crewmate With Cancer: 'These Guys Obviously Care About Me'

A group of Minnesota firefighters are coming together for one of their own, Christian Worby.

In October, the Coon Rapids firefighter was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, local NBC station KARE reported.

"It was a bit of a shock," Colleen Worby, Christian's wife, told the outlet. "Wasn't something we were ever going to be prepared for."

But the couple is facing their new reality together, and part of that is Worby's upcoming stem cell transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

"I wanted to shave my head before I went down to Rochester so that my kids would kind of get used to it for a couple of days before they saw me," he told KARE.

However, Worby was surprised to see his fellow firefighters at Coon Rapids Fire Station 1 follow suit and shave their heads as well — a sweet display captured on camera by the news station.

"This was unexpected," he said. "It means a lot, yeah. Like these guys obviously care about me."

The Coon Rapids Fire Department on Wednesday posted a Facebook message about their grand gesture.

"We got to have a few laughs this afternoon shaving each other's hair in support of our coworker Christian who is off to Mayo in the morning," the department shared.

It's a sendoff of sorts for Worby, who is expected to stay at the Mayo Clinic for the next six weeks.

"We're going to have to find our new norm and our new adjust as I'm kind of that solo parent at home for those six weeks," Colleen told KARE.

Battalion Chief Tim Gilsrud said there will be "a void" at the fire station while Worby seeks treatment.

"He makes us smile and laugh and we look forward to working with him," Gilsrud told KARE.

"They definitely can make each other smile and forget those tough things," Colleen added.

After the show of support, Worby shared that he would miss being at the fire station.