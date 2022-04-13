Mimi Reinhard, 'Schindler's List' Secretary Whose Typing Helped Save Hundreds of Jews, Dies at 107

Mimi Reinhard was recruited by Oskar Schindler while she was being held prisoner at a concentration camp near Krakow

Mimi Reinhard, who typed the names of hundreds of Jews for Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who would go on to help them escape Nazi execution, has died, according to multiple outlets. She was 107.

An Austrian Jew, Reinhard (born Carmen Koppel) was held prisoner at a concentration camp near Krakow, Poland during WWII in 1944, according to the World Jewish Congress. Her fluent German and skill for shorthand led Schindler to recruit her for a job in the camp's administrative office. It was there that she was assigned to type a list of more than 1,000 Jewish prisoners working in factories owned by Schindler, saving them from near-certain death in Nazi camps.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

More than 76 years after the end of WWII, Reinhard died Friday at an assisted living facility in Herzliya, Israel, her son Sasha Weitman told the New York Times.

"My grandmother, so dear and so unique, passed away at the age of 107. Rest in peace," Reinhard's granddaughter Nina wrote in a message to relatives, according to Agence France-Presse.

Following WWII, Reinhard relocated to New York and then to Israel in 2007 to join her son, Sasha Weitman, who worked as a sociology professor at Tel Aviv University, the Guardian reported.

Schindler — who died in 1974 — was responsible for helping save the lives of an estimated 1,300 Jews, per AFP. As a result, he was named a member of the "Righteous Among the Nations" by Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum, an honor for non-Jews who tried to help save Jews during the Holocaust.

The story inspired the 1982 bestselling book Schindler's Ark and then Steven Spielberg's 1993 film adaptation, Schindler's List, which won seven Oscars at the 1994 Academy Awards.

"He was no angel," she said of Schindler in a 2007 interview with Israeli newspaper Ha'aretz, according to the New York Times. "We knew that he was an SS man; he was a member of the highest ranks. They went out drinking together at night, but apparently he could not stand to see what they were doing to us."

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Reunites with Holocaust Survivors She Helped Save

"I saw a man who was risking his life all the time for what he was doing," she added.

AFP reported that photographer Gideon Markowicz, who photographed Reinhard as part of a project on Holocaust survivors, said Reinhard was active in her later years.