Miner Found Dead Following Mine Collapse in Pennsylvania
A miner has died after a mine collapsed in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.
On Friday afternoon, a mine collapse occurred at Laurel Aggregates' Lake Lynn Mine and trapped a worker inside, killing them, according to the Associated Press.
Citing officials, the outlet reported that it is believed the miner was working inside equipment when a section of the mine's roof fell on top of them.
The worker, whose body was retrieved after 11 p.m. local time, was pronounced dead at the scene, KDKA 2 and WTAE reported.
The name of the victim has yet to be released, the outlets confirmed. The cause of the mine collapse currently remains unclear.
In a statement, the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania noted that it would provide mental health services and support at the scene of the mine collapse.
"Trained and skilled Red Crossers are en route to provide help and support," the organization tweeted.
The owner of the Lake Lynn mine, Arcosa, also released a statement to WTAE 4, stating, "At this time, we are focused on responding to an emergency incident at our Lake Lynn, Pennsylvania aggregate facility."
"The safety of our employees is our number one priority. More information will be shared when appropriate," they added.
The scene at the Pennsylvania-based mine has been cleared as of Saturday morning, per KDKA 2.