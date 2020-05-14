Identical Milwaukee Twins Receive 38 College Acceptances — and Scholarships Worth $1M

The valedictorian and salutatorian plan to study nursing and always strived to go beyond "the basic"

A pair of Milwaukee twin sisters are closing out their high school careers with a bang by pulling in more than $1 million in combined scholarship money from nearly 40 different colleges.

Arielle and Arianna Williams are first-generation college students — and thanks to their smarts and hard work, they were accepted into 38 different schools each, CBS affiliate WDJT reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’ve always been those overachievers throughout school, period,” Arielle told the outlet.

Added Arianna: “We never wanted to do the basic. We always wanted to go above and do beyond that.”

The identical twins will soon graduate from Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy as valedictorian and salutatorian, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ — but that doesn’t mean they enjoy competing against each other.

“I honestly have two chances of winning either through me or my sister, so it’s like either one of us is fine with me,” said Arianna.

Image zoom Arielle and Arianna Williams CBS 58 Milwaukee/Youtube

Among their dozens of acceptances were Hampton University and Benedict College, the latter of which gave the girls a full ride, according to WDJT.

They ultimately opted to stay close to home at Marquette University in Milwaukee, where they’ll start studying nursing in the fall.

“Tuition is pretty much covered [at Marquette]. We got accepted into the EOP Program (Educational Opportunity Program) and directly into the nursing program,” Arianna told the outlet.

Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy principal Judith Parker told WDJT that the Williams sisters have set “tremendous” examples for others during their four years at the school.

RELATED VIDEO: WestJet Flight Attendants Hold In-Flight Ceremony for College Team After Their Graduation Canceled Over Coronavirus

“We couldn’t be more proud of their growth, choices and their ability to persevere with joy in the face of obstacles,” Parker said. “They have traveled, organized community service projects, met Michelle Obama and represented our school inside of our walls and throughout our city. We are proud of them and the entire Class of 2020 and excited for the next chapter in their lives as they take this same drive to college."

As for the lessons they’ve learned, Arianna told the outlet it’s best to stay focused no matter what obstacles come your way.