Milwaukee Bus Driver Helps Homeless Passenger Find Shelter: She Showed 'Compassion and Respect'

A Milwaukee bus driver is warming hearts around the country after she was captured on video helping a homeless passenger on a cold night find a place to sleep.

Natalie Barnes was driving the Milwaukee County Transit System public bus on October 13, according to ABC News, when a rider named Richard — who she had seen before — walked on.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During her break that day, Richard told Barnes he had been living on the streets for a week after his home was condemned, ABC News reported.

After she offered to buy him dinner — which Richard declined — he agreed to stay on the bus to stay warm.

Captured on video, Richard stayed in the back of the bus for six hours while Barnes continued her route.

The transit system told ABC News that Barnes reached out to a friend who was able to get Richard shelter. At one point in the video, Barnes asked Richard if she could get him food at a store she was going to visit the next day.

According to USA Today, Barnes found him housing at a shelter through Community Advocates, and is working to find him a place to stay long-term.

Since then, Barnes and Richard have kept in touch.

RELATED: ‘Bus Driver from Heaven’ Rescues Elementary School Students from Deadly California Wildfires

“We talk every couple of days and he thanks me every time he talks to me for helping him,” Barnes told ABC News. “He calls me his little guardian angel. I’m happy to say that he’s progressing well.”

And on Wednesday, Barnes was honored by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele with the transit service’s excellence award, according to ABC.

When she was interviewed during the ceremony, Barnes said that she wanted to help Richard because of his old age and the cold temperatures, ABC News reported.

“It was important that he found somewhere warm to stay for the night, at minimum,” she said, according to the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Utah Bus Driver Styles 11-Year-Old Girl’s Hair Every Morning After Mom Dies from Rare Illness

“Natalie’s kindness, compassion and respect for this man in need are what MCTS Excellence is all about,” said County Executive Chris Abele, according to a release from the transit service. “Across Milwaukee County, employees are focusing on empowering people and strengthening community, and we are investing resources throughout the County to reduce homelessness.”

He added: “Natalie demonstrated what we all need to do to fight homelessness: to look out for each other, to care for each other and to work together. I’m deeply grateful for Natalie’s actions.”

According to the transit service, Natalie also brings extra peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to hand out to riders who need a meal.