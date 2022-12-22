'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm Has 110 Million Under Winter Weather Alerts Ahead of Holiday Weekend

"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," U.S. President Joe Biden warns as much of the country faces frigid temperatures, winds and snow on some of the season's busiest travel days

By
Published on December 22, 2022 04:55 PM
Man blows snow off a sidewalk, in Minneapolis Holiday Travel Weather Minnesota, Minneapolis, United States - 21 Dec 2022
Snow. Photo: Abbie Parr/AP/Shutterstock

The weather outside is frightful.

Snowfall, strong winds, flash-freezing and dangerously cold temperatures are expected across the United States as the holiday weekend approaches — all part of what the National Weather Service calls a "once-in-a-generation storm."

More than 110 million people — a third of the U.S. population — are under winter-weather alerts that stretch across 37 states, according to CNN, which also noted that parts of the Midwest and Plains will have their coldest Christmas in 40 years.

Those regions will also experience "near-zero visibility and considerable blowing and drifting of snow," according to the National Weather Service. "This will lead to dangerous, to at times impossible, land and air travel leading up to the holiday weekend."

"I encourage everyone, everyone to please heed the local warnings," President Joe Biden said Thursday, according to CNBC.

"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," the president added, pleading with travelers to leave early if possible and to stay safe. "This is serious stuff."

Thursday and Friday are expected to be two of the holiday season's most popular travel days, USA Today reported, citing data from travel site Hopper.

Flight tracker FlightAware showed more than 5,000 canceled flights Thursday by mid-afternoon, and CNN reported that more than 1,000 Friday flights are already canceled. Additionally, another 18,000 and counting have been delayed.

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows cloud cover over North America on at 1:31 p.m. An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. this week - just in time for the holidays
Arctic Blast. NOAA/AP/Shutterstock

While light-to-moderate snowfall is forecasted in various regions affected by the storm, more than a foot of snow is predicted in areas to south and east of the Great Lakes, where lake-effect snow will continue until Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The snowfall totals may not seem all that impressive with this storm, but combined with very strong winds over an extended period of time will create blizzard conditions that can bring travel to a halt and strain infrastructure," the service said.

Meanwhile, across northern states, temperatures have dropped so low that the National Weather Service is advising residents to avoid hitting the road. "The situation will become life-threatening if vehicles are stranded," they said.

CNN reported wind chills in as cold as 50 to 60 degrees below zero in Montana and the Dakotas. By Friday morning in Chicago, the wind chill temperatures could be as low as 30 below, according to the outlet.

The wind itself is also likely to wreak havoc during the storm, which is expected to become a "bomb cyclone" overnight Thursday into Friday. The term refers to a storm that rapidly intensifies as barometric pressure drops, according to NBC News.

The storm will reach the pressure equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane, CNN reported.

Power outages due to high winds are predicted across the Great Lakes and Northeast, where frigid temperatures are expected to create a potentially life-threatening situation, according to Fox Weather.

Dangerous temperatures are heading as far south as Texas, where the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning in Austin for only the second time ever, local station KXAN reported.

Greg Behrens, of Des Moines, Iowa, tries to stay warm as he makes his way on a snow covered sidewalk, in Des Moines, Iowa
Winter storm. Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shutterstock

The first time that happened was in early 2021 during the deadly winter storm, which overwhelmed the state's power grid, causing days-long power outages amid extremely low temperatures.

"This is a dangerous storm coming our way," Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said Wednesday ahead of the current winter blast of cold, the Texas Tribune reported. "The temperatures will be extremely cold and the winds will be high, which will generate some very dangerous wind chills."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, officials there are promising that the power will stay on in Texas.

"The grid is ready and reliable," Peter Lake, chair of the Public Utility Commission, which regulates grid operators, said Wednesday, the Tribune reported. "We expect to have sufficient generation to meet demand throughout this entire winter weather event."

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a stated of emergency due to "historic low temperatures," according to CNN.

"Communities across the state," the governor said, "are about to see temperatures that they haven't experienced in a decade or more."

Related Articles
https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/sector_band.php?sat=G17&sector=hi&band=02&length=12
Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 Storm
Polar Vortex
Polar Vortex with Frigid Temperatures Nears the U.S. — What to Know
denver, snow
Snow Falls in Denver Days After Record-Breaking Heat: 'Extremely Rare' But 'Not Unprecedented'
A man cycles through floodwaters in Batu Berendam in Malaysia's southern coastal state of Malacca on January 3, 2022.
The Most Extreme Weather Events of 2022 (So Far)
Texas snow
2.8 Million Texans Are Without Power as State Is Hit by Unprecedented Winter Storm
weather
At Least 9 Dead as Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Hits the South and Northeast
Onalaska, Texas Tornado
At Least 6 Dead as Severe Storms Continue to Tear Through Southern States
Snowstorm Uri
What You Need to Know About the Crisis in Texas, from Power Outages to Water Issues
Tropical Storm Nicole is seen in this NOAA satellite image taken at 6:30 Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. In its 4 a.m. EST update on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Nicole was approximately 90 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas and about 270 miles east of West Palm Beach on Florida's east coast. Nicole's maximum sustained winds are picking up at 70 mph with higher gusts. NOAA/UPI Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength Approaching Florida, Washington, United States - 09 Nov 2022
Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall in the Bahamas, Expected to Hit Florida as Category 1 Hurricane
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13397261a) This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on . Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages Tropical Weather, Puerto Rico - 17 Sep 2022
Hurricane Fiona Causes Entire Island of Puerto Rico to Lose Power
A downed tree blocks the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Hurricane Ian Heading Towards South Carolina After Causing Widespread Damage in Florida
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on . Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm Tropical Weather, Outer Space - 28 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power for More Than 2.5 Million People in Florida
Texas transmission tower
Texas Residents Asked to Use Less Electricity amid Heat Wave as Fears of Blackouts Mount
hurricane ian
Hurricane Ian Expected to 'Continue Rapidly Strengthening' Before Hitting Florida Midweek