German Millionaire Invites 'Nice People' to Live on His New Zealand Estate: 'It Can Be a New Life'

A German millionaire is seeking tenants for his estate on a New Zealand island, which he calls “paradise.”

“I would like to share my ‘paradise’ with nice people, up to 10 (women and men). They could live in houses by two persons and share a beautiful winery for social meetings and dining,” Karl Reipen wrote in an ad that ran in the New Zealand Herald, according to Stuff.co.nz.

Reipen is inviting people to apply who are 70 years old or younger to live on the property and promises the opportunity to begin a “new life.”

“If you are interested to live a life with a group of interesting people it can be a new life for you,” Reipen continued in the ad, which he has reportedly published twice in the outlet. “You can enjoy walking, fishing, shopping, kayaking, bird watching, swimming, or looking at the nice animals.”

The estate lies between the Tasman Sea and the Awakino River on the country’s North Island, according to the ad.

Reipen, who earned his millions in the iced coffee industry, explained in the ad that he first visited New Zealand in 2000, and fell in love with the remote countryside, adding that it took him 10 years to get the property up to its current “standard.”

The caffeine mogul reportedly put the estate up for sale for $8.5 million NZ, $5.6 million USD, in 2016, Suff.co.nz reported at the time.

According to that report, the 543-acre property is home to 26 stables, an indoor equestrian center and several houses. While Reipen’s real estate agent told the outlet at the time that he had received a “number of inquiries,” it never sold.

Hosting people on a five-star property was reportedly Reipen’s childhood dream, according to Stuff.co.nz.