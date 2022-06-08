"I'm just so humbled by the courage that he has," Derrick Fiedler, an active duty Army National Guard captain, tells PEOPLE of his 10-year-old son Talon

How a Military Family Was Made Stronger by Their Trans Child: He Taught Us to 'Stand Up for Our Principles'

Talon Fiedler, 10, center, with his sister Nadia Fiedler, 16, his parents Derrick Fielder, Ashly Fiedler, and allys and Sophia Shipp, 10 and Thomas Shipp, 6, and Bridget Sharpe on May 21, 2022 in Sahuarita, Arizona.

Talon Fiedler, 10, center, with his sister Nadia Fiedler, 16, his parents Derrick Fielder, Ashly Fiedler, and allys and Sophia Shipp, 10 and Thomas Shipp, 6, and Bridget Sharpe on May 21, 2022 in Sahuarita, Arizona.

When 10-year-old Talon Fiedler began his life anew, so did his family.

Talon was 9 when he asked his mom, Ashly Fiedler, "If I tell you something, do you promise not to cry?" Assigned female at birth, Talon said he was a boy. Ashly replied, "Your dad and I love you no matter what, and that won't ever change."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They've made good on that promise. Ashly, a 39-year-old nurse, called her husband, Derrick Fiedler, an active duty Army National Guard captain stationed overseas. When Derrick returned to their Iowa home last July, anti-trans legislation there made them decide to move.

"We knew that Iowa was not going to be a good place for us," Derrick, 43, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month.

Derrick, Ashly, their daughter Nadia, 16, and Talon relocated to the Tucson area three months later. The family's new home in Arizona was a fresh start.

"I was excited just so that I could have the different name and pronouns," Talon says. His dad recalls: "The relief and the joy in his face made me realize that this was real."

The Fiedlers found a therapist specializing in trans youth as well as a pediatrician and joined the Families Transformed support group.

RELATED VIDEO: Pose Star MJ Rodriguez Gets Candid About Nurturing a Character for LGBTQ+ Youth to Look Up To

"Everybody else in the support group went through the same range of emotions that we did: a lot of worrying, concern, and hoping that it was just a phase," Derrick explains. "I felt like a little bit of a failure as a parent for even having those thoughts. But then to find out that it was pretty common across the board, and that if you just keep your child's best interest in mind and believe them, things are going to work out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In March, Derrick wrote a passionate op-ed for The Arizona Republic in response to new anti-trans state bills. Talon, Derrick says, "really taught me what it means to stand up for my principles when it gets hard. I'm just so humbled by the courage that [Talon] has."

The Fiedler family is now expecting their third child in October, one year since their big move. Though they know the sex of the baby is a boy, they are open when it comes to the child's gender.