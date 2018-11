Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler and More Stars Who Lost Their Homes in the California Fires

Gerard Butler shared a picture of himself in front of his decimated home and burned car.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating,” the actor tweeted. “Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters.” He thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department and encouraged people to donate.

On his Instagram Story, Butler was at a loss for words as he surveyed the damage, including overturned trees and smoke. “Welcome to my home in Malibu. Half gone,” he said. “Wow.”