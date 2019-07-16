Miley Cyrus Kisses Fake Alien, Says She's Heading to Area 51 with Selena Gomez Amid Viral Joke

Image zoom Miley Cyrus/Twitter

Miley Cyrus joined in on the viral Area 51 joke on Tuesday, making memes of her alien-themed photos on Twitter.

In one tweet, the pop star, 26, threw back to her Hannah Montana days, sharing an image of herself and Selena Gomez — who appeared on the Disney show as Hannah’s arch-rival Mikayla — from an episode where the pair were dressed as bright blue aliens.

“Me & @selenagomez on our way to Area 51

,” she captioned the tweet, referencing the joke that over a million people plan to “storm” the controversial base to “see them aliens.”

After a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” was created and scheduled for Sept. 20 at 3 a.m., the internet has been taken up in a frenzy of memes and jokes, with people playfully suggesting that they would all storm the secretive base and come back with their very own aliens.

In another tweet, Cyrus shared a mirror selfie of herself and someone in an alien costume. “That one time @ Area 51,” she wrote.

An additional photo shows her kissing someone wearing a mask. “I’m a bad influence even to the aliens #Area51,” she captioned the image.

Because there is such little information on the purpose of the highly classified Air Force base in Nevada, it has been subject to many conspiracy theories that the facility is actually holding aliens and captured UFOs, inspiring the recent antics.

Last week, the Air Force responded to the internet levity.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told The Washington Post. “The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

However, a post from one user on the Facebook event page assures it’s all in fun.

“Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan,” the July 5 post reads. “I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet.”

While the facility — located in the southern portion of Nevada, within the Nevada Test and Training Range — is not accessible to the public, the outside portion is a popular tourist destination. The surrounding area boasts gift shops, alien-themed motels and restaurants.