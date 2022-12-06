Generous people from all over the world have used GoFundMe to make a difference this year.

In their annual Year in Help report, the online fundraising platform outlined some of the biggest ways individuals, including celebrities, came together to help those in need in 2022.

"When you look at all of the acts of help on GoFundMe — one a second, millions a year — you start to see a bigger picture," reads a statement on the fundraising platform's blog post. "Through the storms, sickness, and lack of access, we help one another. We're all looking for the same things: health, happiness, opportunity — for ourselves and one another. And together, we help create the common good."

28 million people either made or received a donation this year — and over 76,000 people came together to help support the second largest campaign in GoFundMe history, which was created by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to support war refugee relief efforts in Ukraine.

To date, Stand With Ukraine — which benefits flexport.org and airbnb.org, organizations offering supplies and short-term housing to millions displaced by war — has raised more than $37 million for refugees.

"We can't become desensitized," Kunis said in PEOPLE's 2022 People of the Year Issue. "Helping — not even asking, just doing — should be our standard norm."

Another celebrity who made a difference this year was Kate Winlset, who donated £17,000 (around $20,000) to Carolynne Hunter, a mother in need of help to cover electricity costs for her daughter, who has a severe form of cerebral palsy and needs to receive oxygen throughout the night, according to the BBC.

"When I heard about the money I just burst into tears — I thought it wasn't even real. I'm still thinking, is this real?" Hunter, 49, told the outlet.

Additionally, author Nora Roberts donated $50,000 to a Michigan library that lost funding over its refusal to remove LGBTQ books from its selves and NFL player Kris Boyd raised over $30,000 to help families impacted by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney also both made £10,000 donations (about $12,136) to help a young girl from the U.K. with an aggressive brain tumor while Hugh Grant helped a plumber continue offering free services to elderly and disabled clients through a £10,000 donation.

In terms of giving hotspots, for the 4th year in a row Ireland topped the list of most generous countries per capita, per the report.

Stateside, the designation of most generous state belongs to Vermont, with Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, Montana and Virginia rounding out the top 10.

Surprisingly, there aren't any cities from the Green Mountain State included in the platform's list of most generous. The top honor of that group belongs to Marietta, Ga.

"Whether in our backyard, or across the world, people showed the power of help by instinctively turning to GoFundMe in times of need," reads a statement shared by GoFundMe.

"More than 85,000 donations were made to our verified crisis hubs to help people and communities that were forever changed in the wake of natural disasters, violence and accidents," the blog post continues. In particular, the platform saw the most donations on May 26, with people coming together to help families in Uvalde.

"Thank you to our community that continues to show us how powerful help can be," GoFundMe says. "We are honored to help you, help each other."