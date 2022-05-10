Boy Found Dead After He Was Swept Away with Brother Trying to Cross the Rio Grande River
The dead body of a young migrant boy was discovered Thursday on the Rio Grande.
Mexican authorities made the discovery on the south side of the river after Border Patrol agents encountered his parents earlier in the week, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
The couple from Angola told the agents that their two sons, ages 7 and 9, were swept away by strong currents as the family attempted to cross into the United States.
The parents were taken into custody as the Del Rio Station's Boat Patrol unit searched the river with assistance from officials in Mexico. "Efforts are still ongoing to locate the other child," CBP noted in the release.
An adult male's body was also found in the vicinity, but it is unclear if the deaths were related.
More than 650 migrants died last year attempting to cross the Mexico border into the U.S., the highest number recorded since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
"Dozens of states have committed to the Global Compact for Migration but very few have engaged on Objective 8 to 'save lives and establish coordinated international efforts on missing migrants,'" said Frank Laczko, director of IOM's Global Migration Data Analysis Centre. "IOM urges States to develop policy and practice to reduce the risks that people face in seeking a better life."
Last month, the Supreme Court argued over whether President Joe Biden's administration should be able to repeal the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" border policy, per CNN. Launched in 2019, the program allows the Department of Homeland Security to send asylum seekers back to Mexico to await their hearings, subjecting them to weeks or months in often perilous conditions.
The session came after a federal judge in Louisiana temporarily blocked Biden, 79, from ending the public health authority Title 42, which allows border officials to turn migrants back to their home countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.