1-Year-Old Boy Separated from Family Cries As He Faces Arizona Immigration Judge: Report

A 1-year-old boy who was separated from his family was forced to appear in front of an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday, according to a report.

The child, identified only as Johan and dressed in a green button-down shirt, drank milk from a bottle and played with a light-up ball as he waited for an hour with an attorney ahead of his court appearance, the Associated Press reported.

As he asked whether the child understood the proceedings, Judge John W. Richardson reportedly said, “I’m embarrassed to ask it, because I don’t know who you would explain it to, unless you think that a 1-year-old could learn immigration law.”

Johan “cried hysterically” after the hearing as a worker passed him to another person while she grabbed his diaper bag, the AP reported.

According to the outlet, the child was originally brought to the U.S. from Honduras with his father, who was reportedly sent back to his home country alone despite being under the impression that his son would go with him.

Johan was granted a voluntary departure order so that he could be reunited with his family in Honduras, the AP said.

Families with U.S. Border Patrol agents near McAllen, Texas

Johan is one of the 2,300 children who were separated from their parents at the border after illegally crossing into the U.S. due to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance policy.” Many of these immigrant children have had to appear in court without their parents present. The AP reported that the day Johan appeared before a judge in Phoenix, a Guatemalan boy “simply put five fingers up” when asked his age.

According to NPR, U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw set a deadline of July 10 for children under the age of 5 to be reunited with their parents. The date was set for older children at July 26.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

However, the Trump administration asked for more time. In court documents, they said they were working “diligently,” but needed “clarification on or some relief from certain parts of the order, so that defendants can safely reunite families,” according to NPR.