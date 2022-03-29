Student, 13, Dies in Boating Accident on Family Vacation in Aruba: 'A Parent's Worst Nightmare'

Cassidy Murray, a 13-year-old girl from Massachusetts, died during a trip to Aruba with her family

A beloved Massachusetts student is being remembered after she died in a boating accident last week while on vacation with her family.

Cassidy Murray, a 13-year-old middle schooler at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge, died on Wednesday during a trip to Aruba, according to ABC affiliate WCVB-TV.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our daughter, Cassidy," her family told the outlet in a statement. "Cassidy's beautiful spirit, genuinely kind heart, bright mind, and joyful zest for life will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her."

According to a tribute posted by a local restaurant, the tragedy happened on the final day of the family's time in Aruba.

Additional details about the accident have not been released.

The seventh grader's death was also mourned by school officials.

"Classmates gravitated to her because of her genuine kindness and quiet modesty," head of school Jennifer Price, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, wrote in a statement, according to Boston 25 News.

"Her friends knew from the very first week of school that she would be a trusted, warm confidant with a great sense of fun and camaraderie," Pierce wrote of the student, who joined the school this fall.

Cassidy was remembered for always "taking on new challenges with a sense of adventure and joy."

"We all hold the Murray family — Linda, David, and Adam — close in our thoughts and hearts," Price continued, referencing her parents as well as her older brother, a 10th-grade student at the school.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare," Price said in an interview, according to The Boston Globe. "It's such a tragedy that we lost someone so special."

Speaking with the newspaper, a neighbor who lives across the street from the Murray family said Cassidy had "an ear-to-ear smile."

"She was an angel," the neighbor remarked.

A GoFundMe page has been created on behalf of Cassidy's family, who have asked for their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter, per the Globe.