Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen's Art Collection Sells for Record $1.5 Billion at Auction

"Never before have more than two paintings exceeded $100 million in a single sale, but tonight, we saw five," said one auction official

By
Published on November 10, 2022 01:03 PM
Paul Allen attends The 8th Annual Filmmakers Dinner; Art handlers hold a painting titled 'La montagne Sainte-Victoire' by Paul Cezanne (estimate on request: in excess of $120,000,000) during a photo call to present the highlights from the estate of the philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Paul G. Allen in London
Paul Allen . Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Works of art from late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen's collection were sold at a history-making auction Wednesday night.

The treasure trove of "60 extraordinary works" fetched more than $1.5 billion, becoming the most valuable private collection of all time and also breaking multiple additional records, according to Christie's.

"Never before have more than two paintings exceeded $100 million in a single sale, but tonight, we saw five," Max Carter, Vice Chairman, 20th and 21st Century Art, said in a statement. "Four were masterpieces from the fathers of modernism — Cézanne, Seurat, van Gogh and Gauguin."

The evening's top draw was Georges Seurat's Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which sold for an eye-popping $149,240,000 — shattering the record for the artist.

Fittingly, the piece held special significance for the philanthropist.

"Because of my computer background, I'm attracted to things like Pointillism or a Jasper Johns 'numbers' work because they come from breaking something down into its components — like bytes or numbers, but in a different kind of language," he once said, according to the auction house.

Georges Seurat, Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), Painted in 1888, Estimate on request: in excess of $100,000,000 - Works from the estate of the philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Paul G. Allen at Christies London. A free public exhibition runs from 14-17 October.
Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Cézanne's La Montagne Sainte-Victoire sold for $137,790,000. The landmark painting marked a pivotal turn for the artist into more abstract territory, Christie's said, and helped to pave the way for Cubism.

Meanwhile, other records were set by the sale of van Gogh's Verger avec cyprês and Gauguin's monumental Maternité II, which were sold for $117,180,000 and $105,730,000 respectively. The former painting is one of 14 canvases dedicated to the luminous landscape of Provence, while the latter artwork was painted in Tahiti in 1899.

The historic sale continues Friday morning, with more masterworks in the offing, including sculptures by Alexander Calder, Alberto Giacometti and Pablo Picasso.

The entire collection of art spans 500 years, from the Renaissance to modernism's masters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Allen amassed his collection over several decades, according to CNN, and lent the artwork to museums around the world.

Per his wishes, all proceeds from the auction will benefit philanthropic causes, the auction house said.

Related Articles
Victor Day, the boyfriend of Kandace Florence, who died with two friends in Mexico City in an AirbnB
Boyfriend of American Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Shares Final, Fearful Messages: 'I'm Shaking'
Melinda French Gates; Jon Du Pre
Is Melinda French Gates Dating Former TV Reporter Jon Du Pre? What to Know About Reports of New Romance
Tropical Storm Nicole is seen in this NOAA satellite image taken at 6:30 Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. In its 4 a.m. EST update on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Nicole was approximately 90 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas and about 270 miles east of West Palm Beach on Florida's east coast. Nicole's maximum sustained winds are picking up at 70 mph with higher gusts. NOAA/UPI Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength Approaching Florida, Washington, United States - 09 Nov 2022
Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall in the Bahamas, Expected to Hit Florida as Category 1 Hurricane
two Air Boat with propeller on a body of water in the Florida Everglades.
3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
We Tried It: Taking Up the Guitar as an Adult — and Discovering Unexpected Benefits
t-rex skull
T. Rex Skull Found in South Dakota Expected to Sell for $15M at Auction: 'The Ultimate Trophy'
Jordan Marshall, Courtez Hall, and Kandace Florence. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10223783763675043&set=pb.1022685451.-2207520000.&type=3 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10160183150979540&set=a.473948949539 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158760704795522&set=a.463436385521
3 American Deaths in Mexico Airbnb Possibly Caused by Gas Inhalation
Jordan Marshall, Courtez Hall, and Kandace Florence. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10223783763675043&set=pb.1022685451.-2207520000.&type=3 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10160183150979540&set=a.473948949539 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158760704795522&set=a.463436385521
3 Americans in Mexico for the Day of the Dead Holiday Mysteriously Found Dead in Their Airbnb
cobra snake file pic
8-Year-Old Boy Bites Venomous Cobra Twice After Getting Attacked, Kills It: Report
Elon Musk attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit; Twitter Logo
Elon Musk Loses $92 Billion Since Last Year, Considers Paywall for Twitter: Reports
St. Louis Teen Dies After Being Hit by Amtrak Train: ‘He Radiated Joy and Happiness’
Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (13604212d) 13:25:41 Mastodon's app on a phone. Twitterers are switching in large numbers to the alternative social medium Mastodon. Since the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk last Friday, Mastodon has gained many tens of thousands of new users, according to CEO Eugen Rochko. Illustrative: Mastodon Social Network, The Netherlands - 01 Nov 2022
What Is Mastodon? All About the Social Media Platform Attracting Users Since Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Powerball
'One Lucky Ticket' in California Wins Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot, Officials Say
Dan Diaz, Brittany Maynard’s Widow, Says ‘Death with Dignity Laws’ Help Give Patients ‘Control’ Over Illness
How Dan Diaz, Whose Wife Brittany Maynard Chose to End Her Life amid Cancer Battle, Keeps Her Memory Alive
Marijuana
5 States Voted on Legalizing Marijuana on Election Day 2022: What You Need to Know
Florida residents stock up on water and groceries in preparation for tropical storm Nicole
Florida Residents Warned as Subtropical Storm Nicole Could Make Landfall as Rare November Hurricane