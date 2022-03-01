Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Has Died, Company Says

Zain Nadella, who was born with cerebral palsy, required specialized care throughout his life

Zain Nadella, the son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his wife Anu, has died.

"Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away," a Microsoft spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family."

Zain, who was born with cerebral palsy, died on Monday in his mid-twenties, according to Bloomberg. Microsoft shared the news in an email to its executive staff, the newspaper reported.

"Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," Jeff Sperring, CEO of Seattle Children's Hospital — where Zain received treatment throughout his life — wrote in a message shared with Microsoft staff, per Bloomberg.

In 2021, when he was 24, the Nadella family committed $15 million to Seattle Children's and they also established the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of the hospital's Center for Integrative Brain Research.

After his birth, Zain was "rushed by ambulance to Seattle Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit," for "life-saving care," according to a press release from the hospital. "Today, he still requires specialized, around-the-clock care. He communicates nonverbally and uses a wheelchair."

Watching their son "struggle against tremendous adversity due to his medical condition," had a profound impact on his family, the hospital wrote. "His journey has shaped the Nadella family's story to one of resilience, empathy, and determination to realize the promise of a brighter future for children with neurological conditions."

"As parents, our lives have been shaped by the needs of our children, and it is our hope that in honoring Zain's journey, we can improve and innovate care for future generations in every community," Anu said in a statement at the time.

The Microsoft CEO has been candid about the lessons he learned after welcoming their son.

"After Zain, things started to change for me," Satya told Good Housekeeping in 2017, following the publication of his memoir. "It has had a profound impact on how I think, lead and relate to people."

"Anu has deeply taught me something, through all of what's happened with Zain — how to forgive myself. None of us is perfect," he continued. "Once you come to that deeper realization, you don't judge as quickly, you listen better and you can amplify people's strengths."

Anu has also written about how her son inspired her.