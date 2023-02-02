Michigan Woman Wins $100K Lottery Prize While Taking a Break From 'Tough Day'

A Detroit woman took a time out from her "tough day" to play the lottery online. Now, she's

tens of thousands of dollars richer.

Faced with a difficult day, Jamila McCaskill, 44, decided to take "a break to relax" and play the lottery online.

"I logged in to the Lottery app to do my Daily Spin to Win and then decided to play some games," she told Michigan lottery officials, according to a news release. "As I was scrolling through the different games, Diamond Payout caught my eye, so I started playing."

Michigan Lottery's Diamond Payout. Michigan Lottery

Although nothing ended up happening on her first spin, everything changed soon after.

"On only my second spin, the screen lit up and I knew I had won a prize. When I saw the prize amount of $100,000, I couldn't believe it," she shared. "This is by far the largest prize I have ever won, and it feels amazing!"

McCaskill recently stopped by lottery headquarters to claim her prize, according to officials.

After taxes, she ended up taking home $71,750, according to the Centre Daily Times.

As for what she hopes to use her winnings for, McCaskill told lottery officials she plans to use it towards bills and to pay off her home.