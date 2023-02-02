Human Interest Michigan Woman Wins $100K Lottery Prize While Taking a Break From 'Tough Day' Jamila McCaskill told Michigan lottery officials she plans to use the winnings towards bills and to pay off her home By Valerie Nome Valerie Nome Contributor, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 2, 2023 12:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jamila McCaskill. Photo: Michigan Lottery A Detroit woman took a time out from her "tough day" to play the lottery online. Now, she'stens of thousands of dollars richer. Faced with a difficult day, Jamila McCaskill, 44, decided to take "a break to relax" and play the lottery online. Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine "I logged in to the Lottery app to do my Daily Spin to Win and then decided to play some games," she told Michigan lottery officials, according to a news release. "As I was scrolling through the different games, Diamond Payout caught my eye, so I started playing." Michigan Lottery's Diamond Payout. Michigan Lottery Mass. Man Uses 'Intuition' Buying 6 Lottery Tickets with Same Numbers — And Multiplies $25K Prize Although nothing ended up happening on her first spin, everything changed soon after. "On only my second spin, the screen lit up and I knew I had won a prize. When I saw the prize amount of $100,000, I couldn't believe it," she shared. "This is by far the largest prize I have ever won, and it feels amazing!" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. McCaskill recently stopped by lottery headquarters to claim her prize, according to officials. After taxes, she ended up taking home $71,750, according to the Centre Daily Times. Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet As for what she hopes to use her winnings for, McCaskill told lottery officials she plans to use it towards bills and to pay off her home.