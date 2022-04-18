Mich. School Calls Poison Control After Kindergartener Brings Tequila and Shares Drink with Classmates

One mom said her daughter "felt woozy" after having several sips of the alcoholic beverage

School officials in Michigan said disciplinary measures will be taken after a kindergarten student brought a premixed alcoholic drink to school and shared it with several classmates.

Alexis Smith, a parent of a 5-year-old student enrolled at Grand River Academy in Livonia, told NBC affiliate WDIV-TV that she was contacted by the school about the incident on Thursday morning.

During the call, she was told a student brought a premixed bottle of Jose Cuervo to school and her daughter was one of four classmates with whom it was shared, Smith told the outlet.

"I asked her, like, 'Is my daughter okay?'" Smith recalled to WDIV-TV. "The teacher said, 'She's right here, and she looks okay'. And then I said, 'Okay, well, how much did she drink?' "

Smith told the outlet the school could not provide her with that information.

Another parent, Dominique Zanders, told local Fox station WJBK her daughter, whom she claimed did not know what she was drinking at the time, "felt woozy, a little dizzy" after several sips.

"The girl poured it in her cup and she drank it and the girl ended up telling her what it is, and she went and told the teacher there is liquor in this cup, and the teacher gave her a funny face," Zanders said.

On Thursday, the school principal reportedly sent out a letter addressing the incident to the school community.

"A student brought a premixed alcoholic drink to school, which was shared with a few other students," the letter read, according to WDIV. "Upon learning of this, school leadership followed proper medical protocols and parents of the students involved were contacted immediately."

"Disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct," the letter reportedly continued. "Student privacy laws prevent me from sharing specific details. What I can share is that the safety and well-being of our school community remains a priority, which is why we immediately addressed the situation."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a school spokesperson acknowledges the "fears and frustrations" of the parents.