Michigan Police Officer Praised as 'True Hero' After Saving 3-Week-Old Baby from Choking

Officer Cameron Maciejewski performed back thrusts on the infant in an effort to clear her airway, eventually allowing her to cough up what had been obstructing her breathing

A Michigan police officer is being praised as a "true hero" after he saved a 3-week-old newborn baby girl from choking, in a scene that was captured by dashcam video.

Sterling Heights Officer Cameron Maciejewski pulled up to a home late Thursday night to find the upset family holding the baby who was not breathing, according to a Facebook post from the Sterling Heights Police Department.

The tense footage that was released by the department shows Maciejewski taking the baby in his arms and performing back thrusts on the infant in an effort to clear her airway. The baby's mother is then seen collapsing and breaking down in tears after the child's airway is cleared and she begins to cry.

According to the social media post, the infant was then brought to the hospital by the Sterling Heights Fire Department for evaluation.

"If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different," the department shared. “Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family.”

"Once again, the Sterling Heights Police Department strives to provide the best service to our citizens, especially when it matters most!" they concluded.

Facebook commentators thanked Maciejewski for his heroic actions, with one user writing, "What a great officer. He maintained his cool so well. I would be freaking out like the mother. Bless him for saving that babies [sic] life!"

Another wrote, "You are a true hero. You were amazingly confident and calm through it all. Thank you SHPD and officer Maciejewski for serving our city."

After the incident, Maciejewski credited his quick thinking and calm demeanor to his police training.