Michigan Man, 29, Wins $2 Million from Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket After Losing 'Everything in a Flood'

"When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn't stop shaking," the winner said

A year after losing everything he owned in a flood, one Michigan man's luck turned around and fortune was in his favor.

Earlier this week, the lucky player — who chose to keep his identity a secret — won $2 million from a scratch off lottery ticket, according to lottery officials.

The 29-year-old man bought his winning ticket at a grocery store in Midland and was playing the state's lottery's $2 million Lucky 7's instant game.

"Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me," the man said in a statement from the lottery commission. "I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids the Lucky 7's ticket caught my eye. Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance and bought the ticket."

Detailing that he scratched the lucky ticket when he returned to his vehicle, the man recalled, "When I saw I had a match, I thought: 'Great, I won my money back!' When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn't stop shaking."

He then visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize, according to lottery officials.

Instead of receiving annuity payments for the full $2 million, the player decided to receive his winnings as a one-time payment now, which officials said is "about $1.3 million."

With his winnings, the man said he plans to pay bills and then save the rest. "Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world," he said.