Michigan Man Wins Two $1 Million Prizes After Accidentally Buying an Extra Lotto Ticket

"It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million," Samir Mazahem said

A Michigan man won $2 million after he accidentally purchased an extra Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights, had only meant to buy one ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions drawing, playing his family's birthdays: 01-05-09-10-23.

After purchasing his first ticket, Mazahem realized he forgot to save the numbers as favorites so he could play them again in the future. He logged back into the Michigan lottery app and instead of saving the numbers, accidentally bought a second ticket, he told Michigan Lottery.

"What I didn’t realize is that meant I would be buying a second ticket with the same numbers," Mazahem said. "Once I figured out I had bought two tickets with identical numbers, I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it."

Mazahem recently logged onto the app to check on the status of the two tickets and was shocked to see that he had won $1 million for each. "Saying that I was stunned is an understatement," he said. "I couldn’t believe it was real. It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million.”

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening and only costs $2 to participate. For an additional $1, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mazahem said that he plans on buying a home with some of his winnings and then plans to save the rest for retirement. “Winning is exciting and gives me some comfort knowing that when I retire, I will have money in the bank,” he said