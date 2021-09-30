Michigan Man Drowns with a Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $45,000 in His Wallet

Gregory Jarvis, 57, was found dead alongside his boat on a private beach in Saginaw Bay on Friday

A Michigan man who hit a $45,000 jackpot has died with the winning lottery ticket still in his wallet, according to police.

Gregory Jarvis, 57, was found dead alongside his boat on a private beach in Saginaw Bay on Friday, Caseville Police Chief Kyle Romzek told local news station WJRT-TV.

"We are thinking that he was tying up his boat, slipped and fell, hit his head, and that's where he ended up in the water. No foul play suspected," Romzek said.

An autopsy also reportedly confirmed that Jarvis drowned and had injuries consistent with hitting his head on a boat.

Jarvis was at Blue Water Inn in Caseville on Sept. 13 when he found out that he had won $45,000 through Club Keno's The Jack, the jackpot of a Michigan Lottery game, according to the bar's owner, Dawn Talaski.

"He couldn't cash it because he didn't have a social security card at all, it wasn't any good, so he applied for a new one," Talaski told WJRT-TV.

While waiting for a new social security card to arrive, Jarvis returned to the bar on Sept. 19 to buy drinks for people, according to Talaski. That was the last time she saw him.

According to the Michigan Lottery website, winners must present the original winning ticket, an unexpired photo ID and an original social security card in order to claim a prize over $600.

Romzek said that investigators were first "concerned" when they learned that Jarvis was in possession of a winning lottery ticket at the time of his death, but "after the autopsy, and we interviewed people at the bar, he was well-liked around here, he was nice guy, that took it off the table."

Jarvis' obituary said that he died "unexpectedly while tending to his boat during a storm" on Sept. 20.