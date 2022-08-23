Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog From River: 'It's Tragic'

A Michigan man accidentally drowned after attempting to save his fiancée's dog from a river, according to authorities.

The 36-year-old Lainsburg man was located at the bottom of Thunder Bay River in Alpena on Sunday afternoon shortly after his disappearance, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said in a joint news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Witnesses said the victim, who has not been identified, "slipped on the wet rocks" before tumbling into the water, where he "disappeared from sight," per the release.

The woman and her dog managed to escape the water, according to The Alpena News, but the victim was not as lucky.

The search for the Laingsburg man was declared a recovery mission about an hour after officials responded to the scene, said Alpena Fire Chief Bill Forbush, per the outlet.

The operation ended around 2:30 p.m. after deputies from the Alpena County Sheriff's Office came upon the body while searching the water in dive gear, per the News' report.

"It's tragic that we couldn't have a more positive outcome," said Forbush, per the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Multiple boats and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter assisted in the search for the missing man, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said.

The Alpena County Emergency Management Team, Michigan State Police and Victim Services also assisted at the scene, per the departments' release. Robert Doyle, a private rescue diver, also responded to a request for assistance, but arrived after the victim was recovered.

"Family on scene were comforted by Alpena County Victim Advocates and Pastor Joe Collins from nearbyShoreline Wesleyan Church," the departments said.

Forbush applauded those who helped with the recovery mission, noting that they "did the very best they could," according to the News.

In Sunday's release, Forbush lauded rescuers' "extraordinary" attempts to rescue the victim. "We are so appreciative of the outstanding response and assistance of the other agencies on scene," he said.

Forbush also credited the Alpena County Central Dispatch for doing "an incredible job" with coordinating communications during the response.

"So much assistance from so many people," Forbush said, adding "it certainly wasn't for lack of trying," per the News.

On average, 11 people drown a day in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Males account for about 80% of these deaths.