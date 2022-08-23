Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog From River: 'It's Tragic'

Witnesses claimed the victim appeared to slip on wet rocks and tumble into the water before disappearing, according a news release from local officials

By
Published on August 23, 2022 05:55 PM
Thunder Bay River
Photo: Alamy

A Michigan man accidentally drowned after attempting to save his fiancée's dog from a river, according to authorities.

The 36-year-old Lainsburg man was located at the bottom of Thunder Bay River in Alpena on Sunday afternoon shortly after his disappearance, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said in a joint news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Witnesses said the victim, who has not been identified, "slipped on the wet rocks" before tumbling into the water, where he "disappeared from sight," per the release.

The woman and her dog managed to escape the water, according to The Alpena News, but the victim was not as lucky.

The search for the Laingsburg man was declared a recovery mission about an hour after officials responded to the scene, said Alpena Fire Chief Bill Forbush, per the outlet.

The operation ended around 2:30 p.m. after deputies from the Alpena County Sheriff's Office came upon the body while searching the water in dive gear, per the News' report.

"It's tragic that we couldn't have a more positive outcome," said Forbush, per the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Multiple boats and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter assisted in the search for the missing man, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said.

The Alpena County Emergency Management Team, Michigan State Police and Victim Services also assisted at the scene, per the departments' release. Robert Doyle, a private rescue diver, also responded to a request for assistance, but arrived after the victim was recovered.

"Family on scene were comforted by Alpena County Victim Advocates and Pastor Joe Collins from nearbyShoreline Wesleyan Church," the departments said.

Forbush applauded those who helped with the recovery mission, noting that they "did the very best they could," according to the News.

In Sunday's release, Forbush lauded rescuers' "extraordinary" attempts to rescue the victim. "We are so appreciative of the outstanding response and assistance of the other agencies on scene," he said.

Forbush also credited the Alpena County Central Dispatch for doing "an incredible job" with coordinating communications during the response.

"So much assistance from so many people," Forbush said, adding "it certainly wasn't for lack of trying," per the News.

On average, 11 people drown a day in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Males account for about 80% of these deaths.

Related Articles
Jaws Bridge - Martha's Vineyard
Man Dies and His Brother Goes Missing After Group Jumps from Popular 'Jaws Bridge': Reports
Cars enter Zion's National Park on September 15, 2015 in Springdale, Utah. Four hikers died and three are missing after a flash flood yesterday that also killed several woman and children in two vans that were swept away by the flood waters.
Ariz. Hiker Missing After Group Was 'Swept Off Their Feet' by Flood Waters at Zion National Park
3 Dead in Home Explosion
At Least 3 People Dead, 39 Homes Damaged After Explosion in Indiana Town
police car lights
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Aran Chada
Man, 51, Feared to Have Drowned After Saving His Son from Lake in Italy: 'A Real Tragedy'
Newburyport and Mutual Aid Partners Continue Water Search Throughout Night Into Morning for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy
Mom Dies After Jumping into Mass. River to Rescue Kids, Search for Missing Son Turns to Recovery Operation
Man Dies After Sinkhole Opens in Pool
32-Year-Old Man Dies After Sinkhole 'Opened Suddenly' at Pool Party: 'A Very Unusual Incident'
Corion Evans, Mississippi Teenager Honored For Saving 3 Girls, Police Officer After Car Plunges Into River
Teen Honored for Saving 3 Victims and a Police Officer After Car Plunges Into River: 'So Thankful'
Jon Gerrish, Muji, Ellen Chung
Man Rescued After Getting Lost Tracking Where Gerrish Family of 3 Died on Remote Calif. Trail
Summit County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned paddle boarder from the Dillon Reservoir
Paddleboarder 'Blown Off' Board Dies After Microburst: 'He Was Unable to Keep His Head Above the Water'
Man's body found in south Indianapolis pond; 3 children found dead in car in pond
Missing Dad and 3 Kids Found Dead in Indiana Lake 1 Week After They Were Last Seen by Family
3-Year-Old Boy Missing After He Was Dropped Off At Babysitter's Mass. Home
3-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Mass. Pond After Disappearing from Babysitter's Yard
15-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Slipping Into Bayou While Fishing With His Friend, Police Say
15-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Slipping Into Bayou While Fishing With His Friend
hudson-river
2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Sarah E. Erway
Body Found in River Presumed to Be Missing Woman Who Went Over Va. Dam on Memorial Day
Woman Killed, Man Missing in Colo. Boating Accident That Injured 11
2 People Found Dead, 11 Others Injured After Boating Accident in Colorado