"He touched more lives in his far too short time with us than many do in a lifetime," a GoFundMe page reads of Kevin Remenap

Mich. Assistant Principal 'Unexpectedly' Dies on Way Home from Vacation with Wife and 3 Kids

A Michigan community is in mourning after their high school assistant principal suddenly died while coming home from a family vacation.

Thornapple Kellogg (TK) High School Assistant Principal Kevin Remenap died Friday after he suffered a blood clot in his lungs that put him into cardiac arrest, according to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of his family.

At the time of the incident, Remenap was returning home from a spring break trip with his wife Molly and their three children, Kelly, 15, Ryan, 13, and Kate, 10, the school confirmed in a press release.

"Kevin's unexpected death is an enormous blow to our TK staff and students in a year that has already been unbelievably difficult," read a letter by the TK Administration office, which was shared in the release.

"We trust the TK community will continue supporting our administrators, teachers and students as we all deal with this tragedy," the letter continued.

Kevin Remenap Kevin Remenap with his family | Credit: Go Fund Me

According to the school, Kevin — who is the brother of Thornapple Kellogg's Superintendent Dan Remenap — was hired at the high school in 2018. School officials said Kevin "immediately built connections and made an impact with students."

The GoFundMe also noted that "Kevin was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, teacher, coach, and friend to many" and that "he touched more lives in his far too short time with us than many do in a lifetime."

"He had an impact on many communities, including Thornapple Kellogg, Caledonia, and Grandville," the page adds.

Since the fundraiser was launched on Saturday, it has raised over $101,000. The funds are expected to help the family with living costs and the kids' college funds, according to the page.

"Every donation gives me chills as it reminds me how much of an impact Kevin has had on so many people," one of the page's organizers, Julie Plain, wrote in an update Monday.