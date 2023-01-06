Michigan Healthcare Workers in a Lottery Club Win $1M Powerball Prize — And They Each Get Over $12,000

78 healthcare workers in Traverse City collectively won a $1 million Powerball prize in October and just collected their winnings


Published on January 6, 2023
78 members of The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club in Traverse City pose after they split a $1 million Powerball prize. The members each received approximately $12,800.
Photo: Michigan State Lottery

A well-deserved win.

78 Michigan healthcare workers collectively won a $1 million Powerball prize, which equates to around $12,800 for each member before taxes, according to a release from the state lottery.

The group of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from Traverse City have been playing the lottery through their "Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club."

"There are about 65 members who consistently play, but anyone can throw in money whenever they choose," explained Bernard Bossert Jr., the club's representative, who bought the winning ticket at a CVS on Front Street.

"I created a Facebook page for the club where I post who contributed for the drawing and then the results the morning after each drawing," Bossert added.

Powerball
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The winning drawing took place on Oct. 31 when that day's crew matched a combo of 13-19-36-39-59 to nab the $1 million prize.

"I purchased a Powerball ticket the afternoon of the drawing and then checked the results the next morning at about 4:30 a.m.," Bossert told lottery officials "When I saw we had won $1 million, I was in shock. I posted in the Facebook group and said I had a special announcement coming later that day and planned to share the good news when I was done with work."

When Bossert posted an article to the group's page about a winning ticket in Traverse City, "club members began frantically reaching out" asking if they were the winners, per the release. Then Bossert delivered the good news.

78 members of The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club in Traverse City pose after they split a $1 million Powerball prize. The members each received approximately $12,800.
Michigan State Lottery

The lotto winners, which included an emergency room team, picked up their winnings this week at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City.

"Everyone in our club is ecstatic," Bossert said, per the state lottery release. "This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays."

One of the group members, Shane Olman, had been wedding planning with his fiancée when learned the good news. "Our wedding is this October. October 7 and that's what actually what we're going to use the money for," Olman told MLive Media Group.

According to the site, Mega Millions and Powerball tickets may be purchased at retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com for $2 per play.

