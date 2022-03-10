'Beloved' Michigan Health System CEO and Husband Killed in Florida Plane Crash

MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery and her husband Don were found dead after an overnight search

MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery and her husband Don died in a plane crash in Florida on Tuesday.

Postler-Slattery, 62, and her husband's Cessna plane originally took off from Michigan before making a stop in McMinnville, Tennessee, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

When they were "about two miles" away from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, their destination, the couple's plane "dropped off radar" around 7 p.m. local time, authorities said.

With the help of drones, authorities were able to locate the crashed plane, which belonged to Don, during the night in a "densely wooded area" located about one mile away from one of the airport's runways. The couple were found deceased, per police.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway by the NTSB and the FAA.

MyMichigan Health, a non-profit health system based in Midland, announced the sad news on Wednesday.

"This is a great tragedy for our health system," Greg Rogers, the acting CEO for the health system, said in a statement. "Diane was a strong, passionate and inspirational leader and was beloved by her family, friends and colleagues. We ask that you keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers, and that you respect their privacy during this difficult time."

"She was a visionary," Rogers added. "As a nurse herself, she was committed to patient care and the highest level of safety and patient satisfaction. In fact, the comfort for patients and their families was of utmost importance to her ensuring any new facility had a warm, homelike setting including her favorite feature — a cozy fireplace."

The couple leave behind a lasting legacy of "advancing the health of individuals and communities," Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, said in a statement, according to CBS affiliate WNEM.

"We can take great pride in the fact that they will be remembered for many, many years to come by the impact that they've made on individuals and particularly those who are most vulnerable, making sure that everyone had access to high quality, affordable health care here in the state of Michigan and beyond," Peter added. "I think that's really their lasting impact."

"She didn't just live in the community. She was part of the community," added Holly Miller, president and CEO of the United Way of Midland County. "She served on boards, she led campaigns, she got involved. She rolled her sleeves up and got involved herself, and also encouraged those around her to get involved in the community."