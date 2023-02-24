Human Interest Mich. Firefighter Dead from Fallen Power Line as Thousands Are Without Power amid Winter Storm Lt. Ethan Quillen, 28, was described as a "beloved husband, father, son, friend, Marine and dedicated firefighter" in a GoFundMe page set up in his honor By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 08:44 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Paw Paw Fire Department/Facebook A Michigan firefighter is dead after a power line struck him during a winter storm in the state, authorities said. Lt. Ethan Quillen of the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was responding to a call on Wednesday about a tree that fell on a power line, when another tree broke and brought down a different line that struck him, police said in a press conference, per WOOD TV 8. Quillen, 28, was then rushed to a nearby hospital, though he succumbed to his injuries, the U.S. Fire Administration said. His cause of death is listed as electrocution. In a GoFundMe page set up by the Paw Paw Fire Department, Quillen — who served with the organization since 2019 — was described as a "beloved husband, father, son, friend, Marine and dedicated firefighter." "Ethan was selfless, kind, loving, hard working, and so much more," the page continued, adding: "Firefighter Ethan Quillen will always be remembered for his endless love for his wife and daughter. For his love for his country and his community." Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea Quillen's death came about as Michigan residents dealt with a massive winter storm that brought rain, snow and ice into the area. As of Friday morning, 712,570 customers of over 5 million tracked remain without power, per PowerOutage.US. In a statement on Twitter, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote, "I'd like to thank the utility crews who worked tirelessly during the night to restore power lines and improve road conditions throughout Michigan." Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. She then implored Michigan residents to "continue to be safe on the roads today and check in on your family, friends, and neighbors who may have been impacted by the storm." In another tweet, Whitmer, 51, warned: "With high winds continuing today, it's important to be cautious of downed power lines. Stay at least 25 ft. away from downed lines and avoid touching anything it may be in contact with. Be careful outside and avoid doing any yardwork, as downed lines may be covered by debris."