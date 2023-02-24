Mich. Firefighter Dead from Fallen Power Line as Thousands Are Without Power amid Winter Storm

Lt. Ethan Quillen, 28, was described as a "beloved husband, father, son, friend, Marine and dedicated firefighter" in a GoFundMe page set up in his honor

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Published on February 24, 2023 08:44 AM
Photo: Paw Paw Fire Department/Facebook

A Michigan firefighter is dead after a power line struck him during a winter storm in the state, authorities said.

Lt. Ethan Quillen of the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was responding to a call on Wednesday about a tree that fell on a power line, when another tree broke and brought down a different line that struck him, police said in a press conference, per WOOD TV 8.

Quillen, 28, was then rushed to a nearby hospital, though he succumbed to his injuries, the U.S. Fire Administration said. His cause of death is listed as electrocution.

In a GoFundMe page set up by the Paw Paw Fire Department, Quillen — who served with the organization since 2019 — was described as a "beloved husband, father, son, friend, Marine and dedicated firefighter."

"Ethan was selfless, kind, loving, hard working, and so much more," the page continued, adding: "Firefighter Ethan Quillen will always be remembered for his endless love for his wife and daughter. For his love for his country and his community."

Branches from fallen trees on the sidewalk following an ice storm in Berkley, Michigan, US, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Nearly 800,000 homes and businesses in Michigan lost power after an extreme ice storm tore down thousands of electricity lines, snapped utility poles and toppled trees.
Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Quillen's death came about as Michigan residents dealt with a massive winter storm that brought rain, snow and ice into the area.

As of Friday morning, 712,570 customers of over 5 million tracked remain without power, per PowerOutage.US.

In a statement on Twitter, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote, "I'd like to thank the utility crews who worked tirelessly during the night to restore power lines and improve road conditions throughout Michigan."

Fallen tree branches following an ice storm in Berkley, Michigan, US, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Nearly 800,000 homes and businesses in Michigan lost power after an extreme ice storm tore down thousands of electricity lines, snapped utility poles and toppled trees
Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

She then implored Michigan residents to "continue to be safe on the roads today and check in on your family, friends, and neighbors who may have been impacted by the storm."

In another tweet, Whitmer, 51, warned: "With high winds continuing today, it's important to be cautious of downed power lines. Stay at least 25 ft. away from downed lines and avoid touching anything it may be in contact with. Be careful outside and avoid doing any yardwork, as downed lines may be covered by debris."

