Ray Lucas ran into a burning house to rescue his 18-month-old twin daughters Milan and Malaysia, sustaining serious burns to his face, eyes, neck and arms

Mich. Dad Suffers Severe Burns Saving Twin Daughters from Fire: 'I Had to Get My Babies Out'

A Michigan man rescued his baby daughters from a house fire earlier this month, suffering severe burns in the process.

On Friday, July 16, 23-year-old Ray Lucas of Eastpointe, Michigan, came home after running an errand with girlfriend Shi'Ann Brown, with whom he shares 18-month-old twin daughters Malaysia and Milan. When the couple returned, they found their house on fire, according to a GoFundMe page created for the family.

The "heroic father" then ran into the burning home "without hesitation" to retrieve the baby girls from the basement.

"The house was engulfed in smoke. I saw my mom and my niece were standing at the door and they were frantic," Lucas told WJBK. "I just knew I had to get my babies out. That's what went through my mind. ... You really couldn't see your hand in front of your face. I really only found my babies due to my memory, just knowing where they were and knowing how to get to them."

According to the fundraiser page, the father was "severely burned" in the electrical fire and "sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns to his face, eyes, neck, arms and other parts of his body in additional to smoke inhalation." Now, Lucas is worried that he will not be able to return to work "due to the extent of his injuries."

The crowd-funding description also explained that "their house was completely destroyed" and "the family lost absolutely everything in the fire." As of Monday morning, over $112,000 has been raised, smashing the $40,000 goal.

Reflecting on the extent of his injuries, the dad told WJBK that he was "temporarily blind for three days and they said it was a miracle I could see.