Michigan Family Welcomes First Baby Girl in 138 Years: 'She's Finally Here'

Carolyn and Andrew Clark have a 4-year-old son but daughter Audrey, born March 17, is the first girl on his side of the family since 1885

By Laura Barcella
Published on April 5, 2023 11:55 AM

Michigan parents Carolyn and Andrew Clark were thrilled when their second child, a baby girl named Audrey, arrived in March, breaking a streak of all boys born in a family that lasted 138 years.

Carolyn told Good Morning America she was stunned when she first heard that no girls had been born on her husband's side since 1885.

"What do you mean?'" she recalls asking Andrew after they began dating more than a decade ago, pointing out that "it's a 50-50 chance" with each baby born. "He goes, 'No, legitimately, we have not had a girl in our direct line in over 100 years."

Andrew's parents confirmed the surprising statistic for Carolyn, she told GMA. "They're like, 'Oh yeah, no, we haven't had a girl in our direct line.' He's had uncles and cousins that have had girls but in his lineage, there has not been a girl."

The couple already had a son, 4-year-old Cameron, when they began trying for another child — and hoping for a girl, Carolyn told WZZM 13 during an interview.

After two miscarriages, the couple learned that Carolyn was pregnant again. "We honestly didn't care if we were having a boy or girl at that point," she told GMA. "We just were thankful to be pregnant and just praying for a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At a party in September, the Clarks and their family and friends found out together that a girl was on the way when everyone was served special cookies that had been baked with either pink or blue frosting.

"We kept it a secret to ourselves as well," Andrew told GMA. "So I just assumed it was going to be blue in the center of the cookies."

After a countdown, Andrew, Carolyn and their guests took a bite at the same time and saw pink inside the cookies. "Everyone was just screaming and jumping in in disbelief," Carolyn told WZZM 13.

Andrew told the outlet it was "really hard to come up with a name" because "we've never thought of girl name before."

Their daughter Audrey was born March 17 — St. Patrick's Day — bringing the family "just joy," Carolyn said, adding that the arrival was "even more special" because their daughter was "worth the wait and all the struggles."

As for breaking the 138-year streak of boys in the Clark family, Carolyn told GMA the turn of events was "icing on the cake."

"We're so happy that she's finally here and once again," Carolyn added, "that she's healthy and that everything went well with the delivery."

Related Articles
Kristina Kelly attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristina Kelly Welcomes First Baby, Son River — See the Sweet Photo!
Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Baby Girl After Six Boys https://www.instagram.com/p/CplSqOCS2pZ/
Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Girl After Six Boys
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvtzSCs03z/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/stories/bethanycmeyers/3057870100467829426/?hl=en hed: Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers Welcome First Baby
Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers Welcome First Baby, Daughter Kilmer Dove, in 'Beautiful' Home Birth
Sophia Grace Has Her Baby
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Welcomes First Baby, a Son — See the Sweet Pic!
Elijah Wilkinson and Wife Gabrielle Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Jordan
Elijah Wilkinson and Wife Gabrielle Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Jordan — See the Photos!
CNN's Kasie Hunt and Husband Welcome Second Baby at Home After '13-Minute Sudden Labor':
CNN's Kasie Hunt Welcomes Second Baby at Home in the Bathroom After '13-Minute Sudden Labor'
Britney and Frankie Alba, Parents of 2 Sets of Twins, Born Only 13 Months Apart, Say They’re ‘Doing Great'
Parents of 2 Sets of Identical Twins, Born Only 13 Months Apart, Say They're 'Doing Great'
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Everything to Know About Cristiano Ronaldo's Family
Jess King and Wife Sophia Urista
Peloton's Jess King's Wife Pregnant with Couple's Second Baby 3 Months After Welcoming Son
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Kids
Alabama Mom Welcomes Second Set of Identical Twins in Just 13 Months: ‘Round Two’
Ala. Mom Welcomes Second Set of Identical Twins in Just 13 Months: 'Round Two'
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
All About Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 4 Kids
Newly parents Dominika and Vince Clarke pose during a press conference at the Obstetrics Department of the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland, 14 February 2023.
Quintuplets — 2 Boys, 3 Girls — Born in Poland to Mom of 7 Children, Including 2 Sets of Twins: 'Miracle'
it’s a BOY for Drake White and his wife Alex. Photo Credit: Zack Knudsen
Drake White and Wife Alex Welcome Their First Baby: Meet Son William Hawk
Morgane Stapleton, Ada Stapleton, Wayland Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Stapleton's 5 Kids: Everything to Know