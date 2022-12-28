Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on December 28, 2022 09:29 AM

A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home.

Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property yesterday and divers located Dr. Payan's body under the ice today," the BLDPS said.

Payan was last scene exiting his home Thursday afternoon, via password-protected security cameras that detectives were able to eventually gain access to on Monday, authorities said.

Dr. Bolek Payan, Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
Dr. Bolek Payan. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety/Facebook

"Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water," they added.

The BLDPS also noted that prior to Payan's body being located, his property had been searched "with K-9 dogs, drones and on foot."

"The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office will be conducting an autopsy and toxicology testing, which will aid in further investigating this incident," they added.

The update from the BLDPS concluded, "We would like to thank the Jackson County Dive Team, Michigan Search and Rescue, J-DART, the neighbors, and the public for their assistance during this incident. Our thoughts are with Dr. Payan's family and friends."

Dr. Bolek Payan, Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
Scene from the recovery of Dr. Bolek Payan. WLNS 6 News/YouTube

The tragic events occurred hours after Payan — who specialized in psychiatry and graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017, according to his professional bio — was seen leaving his place of employment, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, on Thursday.

"His vehicle was found at his residence in Leoni Township, but he has had no contact with his employer, family or friends," the BLDPS said on Sunday.

Payan's death comes amid severe weather conditions that have swept the Midwest and East Coast of the U.S. as of late, including a historic winter storm that dumped up to 50 inches of snow in western New York over the holiday weekend. The storm has killed at least 50 people, including 27 in Buffalo.

Confirming the deaths late Monday, New York's Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said 14 victims were found outside while others died amid power outages and as emergency responders experienced storm-related delays.

