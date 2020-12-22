City’s Christmas Tree Contest Raises $40K for Michigan Foster Teens Aging Out of the System

The Great Decorate was started last year by Beth Hussey, a local business owner in Birmingham, Michigan, to raise money to support children about to age out of the state's foster care system

Strolling through downtown Birmingham in Michigan, visitors may notice unusual holiday decór: towering, cardboard Christmas trees line the storefronts, made of everything from champagne bottles to mirrors.

The festive trees are part of The Great Decorate, a citywide fundraiser collecting money for teenagers in Michigan’s foster care system.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beth Hussey, co-owner of Birmingham’s Hazel, Ravines and Downtown restaurant, originally created the competition last year as a staff bonding activity.

Employees were divided into teams, Hussey, 51, tells PEOPLE, and tasked with decorating a lavish holiday tree to be displayed inside the restaurant. Patrons voted for their favorite by putting cash in a labeled bucket, which was then donated to a cause that’s very important to Hussey: helping older children in Michigan’s foster care system.

Hussey says she was inspired by her best friend Tara Fortney, a manager at local alcohol distributor Great Lakes Wine & Spirits who has been fostering kids in her home for 10 years.

“A lot of foster parents, unfortunately, don’t want to take in older kids,” Fortney, 37, tells PEOPLE. “It’s highly unlikely that any of them are going to get adopted, so what happens when they turn 18 is they’re just let out into the world … their future is a stark reality.”

Image zoom One of the foster teens, 15-year-old Le’Asia, smiles next to one of the trees in downtown Birmingham. | Credit: Tara Fortney

Fortney, along with her husband Robbie, 37, and their kids Raegan, 16 and Jude, 9, have fostered eight children in their house, offering to take in as many teens as possible.

According to the National Foster Youth Institute, approximately 23,000 children age out of foster care in the United States every year.

“I don’t know how she does it so effortlessly, because I’d be a sobbing mess on the floor [once they leave],” Hussey, who lives at home with her wife, Jennette, 45, and their two cats, says of her friend. “But this event feels like my way to do my part and help these kids.”

Last December, The Great Decorate raised close to $2,000, which was evenly split between eight kids aged 15-17. Their goal, Hussey says, was to give the kids a strong financial footing as they entered adulthood, so they could put the money toward college tuition, a new car, rent, clothing or any other essentials.

After last year’s success, Hussey and Fortney decided they wanted to up the stakes. They recruited about 30 local businesses to participate in the competition and sponsor 20 foster teens, with the goal of raising $2,000 per child.

Businesses responded enthusiastically to the challenge, crafting towering trees made of tinsel, pasta, chopsticks, haircutting scissors and other materials.

“It’s awesome to see how all of the restaurants and shops are getting creative during these difficult times,” Hussey tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Beth Hussey and her team at the Hazel, Ravines and Downtown restaurant created this tree out of old menus | Credit: Tara Fortney

Since late November, they’ve raised more than $41,000, just $23,000 shy of their $64,000 goal.

Fortney’s employer, Great Lakes Wines & Spirits, along with the Ross Family Foundation, contributed a large portion of the funds raised, Fortney adds.

“Not only have they rallied behind this cause, but they have also given hundreds of thousands of dollars to support our local restaurants and restaurant workers throughout this pandemic,” she says.

In addition to bragging rights, the businesses with the most votes will each be rewarded with a $5,000 small business grant.

RELATED VIDEO: 17-Year-Old Says ‘It’s Almost Too Good To Be True’ After Being Adopted by Foster Mom

Many of the teens have only seen photos and videos of the trees due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but, according to Fortney, their eyes all light up the same when she explains the competition to them.

“Once we let them know what’s happening, that all of these people love the heck out of them and are rooting for them to achieve incredible things, they’re so uplifted, it’s awesome,” Fortney says.

She continues: “One girl, Madison, couldn’t believe it; she said, ‘A whole city is raising money for me?’ and we’re like, ‘Yes, you have a whole city rooting for you and for your future.’ We want to send them out into the world with confidence.”

The Great Decorate has fostered strong mentor relationships between the teens and local business owners, too, who have given them career advice and trained some of the teens in jobs like waitressing or cutting hair.

While the ultimate goal of the competition is to encourage people to adopt the foster teens, Hussey and Fortney agree that raising awareness about older children in the foster care system and rallying the community behind them are added perks.

Adds Fortney: “We want to show foster kids not just in Michigan but throughout the country that people love them and they’re not alone in the world.”