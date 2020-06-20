Police had previously said that Charles Cordes, 15, had last been seen “riding his bike in a hay field at his home"

Michigan Boy with Down Syndrome, 15, Found Dead in a Pond After Going Missing

A teenager in Michigan has been found dead after going missing.

On Friday, the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office first announced that they had launched a search to find a missing 15-year-old boy with Down syndrome named Charles Cordes.

Police said the boy was last seen “riding his bike in a hay field at his home in Atlanta,” and that his “bike, slippers, belt and glasses” had been found in the hay field, although he had not been.

Charles was described as being 4’8’’ with blue eyes and blonde hair, and police said he may have been wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans as well as black socks.

Just hours later, police shared a sad update about the missing boy. “Charles Cordes was found deceased in a pond near his family home,” they wrote in a statement shared on Facebook Friday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cordes family. We would like to thank the community for the overwhelming support during this difficult time,” the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office added.

Charles went missing on June 12, according to the Daily Mail. His body was found on Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed to the outlet that an investigation into the teenager’s death will continue and that additional details will be released at a later time.