Michigan Billboard Plays Porn on Highway: ‘You Don’t See That Every Day’

A billboard in Michigan shocked drivers Saturday night when it started playing a pornographic film.

Those traveling northbound on I-75 near M-59 East got quite the NSFW showing around 11 p.m., when the digital billboard began broadcasting the x-rated video, a spokesperson for the Auburn Hills Police Department tells PEOPLE.

“I came across a billboard and it was something unusual,” driver Justin Kammo told local ABC affiliate WXYZ. “You could kind of see people started to break a lot behind me, because I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take. You don’t see that every day.”

Police soon started receiving complaints from drivers on the phone, and got in contact with the company that owns the billboard, which immediately shut it down.

Lt. Ryan Gagnon of the AHPD told the Detroit Free Press that the film was on the billboard for 15-20 minutes.

The spokesperson tells PEOPLE that because an investigation is ongoing, he was unable to comment further.

Media reports initially identified the billboard as belonging to Outfront Media, though a spokesperson for the company confirms to PEOPLE it is not owned by Outfront.

Kammo said he’s driven past the billboard before and has seen it displaying the desktop of a computer, leading him to believe it could have easily been hacked, WXYZ reports.

Gagnon said that regardless of whether the company was hacked, or if an employee purposely changed the billboard, charges could potentially be filed.

“I’ve never seen or heard of anything like this,” he said. “[It was] a huge distraction to drivers and obviously obscene and inappropriate. It was dark out, so the screen was glowing really bright.”